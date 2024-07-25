Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Mammala's Ascension A lawyer's ambition ravenously strives, Where shadows lurk and darkness thrives. "Mirror, mirror, on the wall, Who's the most ruthless of them all?" Her laughter echoes, sharp as steel, Masking schemes she dares not reveal. Her mantra hisses, cold and grim, "What can be, unburdened by what has been." Through political thickets, she slyly creeps, Where dark pacts and treachery sleeps. Poisoned apple, her chosen art, Her words, a venom to pierce the heart. By pricking thumbs, a portent clear, Something wicked draws ever near. Occult priests in pop icon guise, Invoke her name 'neath midnight skies. Her heart of flesh turns to obsidian, Guided by whispers Machiavellian. From witch to fairy, a swift metamorphosis, A wicked queen of terrifying nemesis. "Command the tide, 'Be still,'" she'd boldly claim, "May dissenters burn in eternal flame." Into the woods, the nation stumbles blind, Led by Mammala, sanity left behind. Each step a dance of sinister grace, Her rise to power, a hellish race. "I'll storm your borders," she'd fiercely roar, "Tell the deep I've come," as legends soar. Her laugh unsettles to the very core, "Embrace the yellow bus," she'd implore. Unhappily ever after, they did dwell, Her reign a glimpse of living hell. For those who sup with the infernal, Beware the price - it's always eternal. "What can be, unburdened by what has been," Her final whisper, lost in oblivion.