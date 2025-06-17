Make the Middle East Great Again... you know, like when Joshua blew his trumpet, the walls came down, and everyone got smote. Great times. Real winners. Not like now—too many ceasefires. Let’s go Biblical! In fact, why not pure Armageddon-core™?

That’s not a threat, of course. That’s just a friendly travel advisory.

“Why should we destroy Tehran?” you may ask, especially when Tulsi Gabbard (the “intelligence” bit of American government) reminds us that there are no WMDs. Well, because if MAGA doesn’t destroy Tehran, Israel will. And only MAGA can make sure it’s done responsibly, with freedom-branded precision bombs and respect for Israeli airspace.

You see, if MAGA doesn’t drop its “no more forever wars” nonsense—one of the very things that got them elected—and agree to take over the wars that Israel starts (there’s nothing like a little tail wagging a big dog) there’s a chance the militant, religious, fanatical Zionists might just reach for their Samson Option where everyone on earth dies. You know, the nuclear weapons they definitely don’t have, which only they are allowed to not have in the Middle East, because we are told that they aren’t quite as fanatical as the Iranian mullahs.

Of course, they’re not the only nutters with nukes. There’s Turkey, there’s Pakistan, and let’s be honest—at this point, everyone with a nuclear arsenal should probably be required to pass a basic cognitive assessment.

And just to make sure the Overton Window stays somewhere between Tel Aviv and Tel Aviv, Twitter is now flooded with “MAGA” IDF bots, all screeching in unison at Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon for their momentary lapse in subservience.

“Just Trust Trump,” they chant, like he’s the Fauci of War—The Science™, but with a red tie and a tactical nuke or two. Maybe he’s finally grown tired of his old, self-awarded title: “Godfather of the Vaccine.” Maybe he wants something more lasting—something that doesn’t require mRNA refrigeration. Something etched not in spike proteins, but in craters and radioactive ash. Maybe Operation Warp Speed was just the warm-up act.

It's a remarkable spectacle: the same people who screamed “Never again!” about lockdowns and jab mandates now demanding total obedience to one man; isn’t that what they used to call a cult?

When it comes to war—especially one that Israel and Democrat-Republican Uniparty Neocons want—the principles vanish faster than Epstein’s guestbook. There’s nothing more American than launching a Middle Eastern war on sketchy intelligence from Israel, foreign lobbying, and vibes from 2003. It’s Iraq with better branding.

Only this time, we don’t even pretend to have Colin Powell.

The WMD That Wasn’t—Again

According to the actual U.S. intelligence community, Iran isn’t building a nuke.

According to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who spoke just months ago:

“Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Khamenei has not authorized a nuclear weapons program.”

(Congressional testimony, March 2025)

So naturally, Trump has now replied:

“They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come.”

Because when the facts get in the way, just drop bombs and change the facts later.

The Six-Hour Solo Mission

Israel struck Iran. Alone. For six hours.

Then, as expected, the tail barked, and the dog fetched its leash and boots.

“If you want to do it yourselves, then do it yourselves,” said Steve Bannon.

“But don’t pretend we signed up for this.”

Too late, Steve. Israel lit the match, and the US will turn up with a CNN camera crew.

Trump Decides What Words Mean Now

Pressed about how any of this aligns with “America First,” Trump responded:

“I decide what America First means.”

Cool. So now, “America First” means serving as Israel’s air force.

MAGA: Massively Avoiding Giving Accountability

Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a very long, very dramatic statement condemning the war… without mentioning Trump once.

Steve Bannon is “angry”—but mostly at unnamed people and vague trends.

And Tucker? He gently criticised Trump and immediately got branded a Qatari sleeper cell by the same people he helped elect.

This is not just about fanatical Israeli and US Zionists and “End Times”, it’s about loyalty to the cult of Trump.



The Return of the Blob

The press is all in—again.

Every network: wall-to-wall war fever.

Ex-IDF generals? Check.

Bush-era spooks? Check.



An army of men who were wrong about everything for 20 years? Check. Check. Check.

No one is quoting Tulsi. Tulsi isn’t Mossad-approved. But give it time. It doesn’t take long, it seems, to change your tune under the pressure of the Blob.

Let’s give war a chance. Again.

Because facts don’t matter—loyalty does.

And Tulsi? She can go file another intelligence report (maybe she already has, but it didn’t trend, so who cares?).

Meanwhile, the U.S. has missiles named “Freedom” and “Liberty’s Resolve” just sitting around getting dusty—some of them past their best-before date.

So why not put them to good use? Yee haw!

Share

Further reading: