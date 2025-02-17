At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP! Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP. The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME! - President Donald Trump, February 07, 2025, 6:27 PM

Apparently, according to his critics, Donald J. Trump has declared himself Evil Overlord of American Culture; woke historians are calling it the most dramatic takeover of the arts since the Vandals sacked Rome. His first act? Judging by the headlines, he’s turning the Kennedy Center into a hyper-patriotic fortress of MAGA-branded propaganda so blindingly garish it can reportedly be seen from space.

From the hallowed halls of Harvard to the beanbag-filled offices of BuzzFeed (is that still in business?), Gramsci’s disciples are collectively losing their minds. “It’s cultural Armageddon,” sobbed one art critic from The New Yorker. “We spent decades infiltrating every corner of society—schools, media, libraries, even Crayola—and now this... this orange barbarian is undoing it all with a gold Sharpie and a Kid Rock and Village People soundtrack.”

The Great MAGA Purge: Cultural Cleansing Begins

In an unprecedented blitzkrieg, Trump didn’t just fire the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, which included political appointees of the old regime; he exiled them to an undisclosed location (rumoured to be an abandoned Chuck E. Cheese in Ohio). Their replacements? A lineup so bold it makes The Magnificent Seven look like a PTA meeting:

Mel Gibson , Secretary of Anti-Woke Cinema: Tasked with remaking every classic film in MAGA’s image.

Mike Lindell , Chairman of Freedom Furniture: Replacing every theatre seat with gold-trimmed recliners filled with "patriot-tested" pillow stuffing and equipped with built-in Diet Coke dispensers.

Elon Musk, Chief of Space Opera: Overseeing the first interstellar theatre program, with plans to beam MAGA musicals directly into orbit, and a strange reality TV show involving himself repopulating America single-handedly.

Trump himself has taken the role of Supreme Artistic Commander, personally overseeing every detail of the Kennedy Center’s transformation. Early reports suggest he’s commissioning a $100 million statue of himself riding a bald eagle, wielding a flaming sword labelled “CULTURE WARS.”

Mel Gibson has also been declared “Ambassador to Hollywood”, and he is really fired up to produce a whole series of remakes, free of the influence of those degenerate Hollywood Elites with all the money:

Films already in development include:

It’s a Wonderful Life: The George Bailey Patriot Edition , in which Clarence the Angel is replaced by a gun-toting, Bible-quoting Founding Father who teaches George that banking regulations and social safety nets are what ruined Bedford Falls in the first place.

" West Side Story: Border Crisis ” – The Sharks are now a gang of overpaid bureaucrats pushing mass immigration, while the Jets form a militia to protect their neighbourhood from UN-backed globalists.

" 2001: A Space MAGA-dyssey ” – The monolith is replaced with a giant golden Trump statue, and astronauts battle against creeping government control by a Deep State AI in deep space, called H.A.R.R.I.S. (Hyper-Authoritarian Regulatory Resource Implementation System) . “I’m sorry, Dave, but your free speech violates intergalactic community guidelines.”

" Schindler’s List: Extended Director’s Cut ” – To preempt inevitable media hysteria, Gibson adds an extra three hours of historical context to emphasize that, yes, actual fascism is bad—but so is pretending that everything you dislike is fascism.

" The Sound of MAGA ” – The von Trapps escape not the Nazis, but an EU-enforced lockdown, fleeing to the freedom of a tax-free mountain retreat.

" Woke-E ” – A futuristic dystopian tale in which a lonely robot discovers that Earth was not abandoned due to climate change, but because leftist policies drove human civilization into the ground.

" Forrest Trump ” – A young man with an unstoppable work ethic becomes a billionaire, beats the deep state, and somehow still isn’t accepted by Hollywood.

"Titanic 2: Icebergs Are a Hoax” – A documentary exposing how climate activists manipulated history to make icebergs look more dangerous than they really are.

As you might expect, Hollywood is reportedly in full meltdown mode, with Netflix executives already hosting emergency meetings on how to respond. Their likely counter? A hastily assembled "Resistance Cinematic Universe" featuring a superhero squad of drag queens, climate activists, and bureaucrats fighting against the evils of unchecked personal freedom.

When reached for comment, Mel Gibson simply growled, “We’re gonna make Hollywood great again, and this time, no one’s getting cancelled.”

Gramsci’s Long March Reduced to a Clogged Crawl

For decades, Antonio Gramsci’s followers marched quietly through the institutions, turning once-neutral spaces like public schools and Sesame Street into ideological battlegrounds. They had perfected their craft: slowly normalizing absurdities like interpretive dances about carbon footprints and intersectional drag queen story hours for toddlers. Their coup was subtle, insidious, and maddeningly effective.

But now? All their meticulous planning has been bulldozed by a man who once called the Bible his 'favourite book' but, when asked to name a verse, dodged the question like a tax audit—until finally settling on ‘an eye for an eye,’ suggesting he either misunderstood Christianity, wanted a return to ancient Jewish law, or thought he was quoting a John Wick movie.

“This is worse than a coup,” moaned one professor. “It’s like someone broke into our fortress, replaced the drawbridge with a Chick-fil-A, and declared victory. We had a plan! A process! He’s just winging it.”

Gramsci’s intellectual descendants, who long believed they had buried traditional culture beneath layers of critical theory, are reeling. “We spent decades convincing the public that the nuclear family is an oppressive construct,” lamented one activist. “Now he’s up there commissioning musicals about George Washington chopping down cherry trees and loving Jesus. How do you fight that?”

Kennedy Center 2.0: MAGAocalypse Edition

Soon to be renamed the Trump Center for Cultural Supremacy, we have been told, the Kennedy Center now boasts a 60-foot gold Trump statue at its entrance, a laser light show during intermissions, and a food court exclusively serving Trump Steaks and Diet Coke.

The programming lineup reads like a fever dream:

Make Ballet Great Again: A patriotic reinterpretation of Swan Lake where the swans form a militia and defeat a Marxist goose uprising.

1776 Reloaded: A musical featuring George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and an anthropomorphic bald eagle fighting Antifa time travellers with muskets and Bible verses.

Trump the Opera: A three-hour spectacle about Trump defeating cultural Marxism using only his Twitter account and the sheer force of his charisma.

The MAGA Nutcracker: A holiday classic featuring Tucker Carlson narrating while Nancy Pelosi is chased offstage by toy soldiers dressed as Founding Fathers.

Gramsci’s Ghost: A Final Plea

Reports have surfaced that Gramsci’s ghost has been haunting the Kennedy Center, wandering its halls and muttering, “This isn’t what I meant!” In a leaked séance transcript, he allegedly begged progressives to "move faster next time," lamenting that his carefully laid plans were undone by “a man whose only artistic achievement is getting his face on a WWE poster.”

Despite the ghostly intervention, Trump has doubled down, announcing plans to expand the MAGA cultural empire. Rumours suggest he’s plotting to seize the Smithsonian next, replacing its exhibits with dioramas of Trump Tower and a full-scale replica of his Mar-a-Lago bathroom (complete with golden toilet). Even Broadway isn’t safe: The Phantom of the MAGA is already in development, with Sean Hannity in talks to play the lead.

The Culture War Goes Cosmic

The fallout from Trump’s cultural revolution is rippling across the globe. Leftist playwrights have gone underground, creating “resistance art” like The Patriarchy Strikes Back and The 97 Genders of Grievance. Meanwhile, conservative billionaires are reportedly funding an international MAGA Arts Tour, with planned stops in Paris, London, and, inexplicably, Greenland.

Elon Musk has already promised to beam MAGA-themed operas into space using Starlink satellites, ensuring that even extraterrestrials won’t escape Trump’s cultural dominance. “This isn’t just about Earth,” Trump said at a press conference. “We’re taking MAGA to the stars, just like we did with the car. Mars, Jupiter, Alpha Centauri—everyone’s going to know about 1776.”

The Final Act: Cultural Extinction or Rebirth?

Antonio Gramsci’s long march through the institutions has collided head-on with Donald Trump’s gold-plated Patriot tank. Will Trump’s blitzkrieg create a new golden age of patriotic art and overturn the decades-long grip of postmodern cultural subversion, finally freeing the arts from the shackles of identity politics, nihilistic deconstruction, and government-funded interpretive dances about climate grief?

Or will this be yet another flash-in-the-pan counterrevolution—a red, white, and blue fireworks display that burns bright but fizzles out when the bureaucracy, Hollywood executives, and tenured Marxist professors regroup for a counteroffensive?

The forces of Gramscian subversion are plotting their next move. Anonymous sources within academia whisper of a new “Longer March” through whatever institutions Trump has yet to touch—coding boot camps, esports leagues, and even AI-generated art platforms—hoping to outlast the MAGA cultural crusade.

One thing is certain: the cultural war is no longer subtle. The masks are off, the battle lines are drawn, and the fate of Western civilization now rests on whether Americans prefer postmodern critical theory or a Broadway adaptation of 1776 Reloaded: Founding Fathers vs. The Deep State.

As Trump himself put it during his first press conference at the Kennedy Center’s newly renamed Trump Grand Theater for American Excellence:

“The Left had their long march. Well, folks, this is our victory lap—and let me tell you, it’s gonna be tremendous. It’s gonna be the most beautiful, most patriotic, most artistic victory lap in history. We’re talking big league culture, folks. Tremendous statues. Tremendous paintings. Tremendous Broadway musicals. And let me tell you, no more depressing, sad, woke movies where everyone cries about how terrible America is. Those days? Over. We’re winning the arts, folks. And when I say winning, I mean WINNING. So much winning, you’ll get tired of all the winning. Except you won’t, because it’s great art. The best art.”

Update: The newly announced Trump Center lineup for March:

" 1776: Reloaded—The Musical " featuring a time-travelling George Washington who takes down a woke dystopian future

" Mona Lisa, But More American " —a reimagining of da Vinci’s famous painting, now depicting Lisa with an American flag draped over her shoulders and an AR-15 slung across her back

" The MAGA Monologues " —a one-man show starring Scott Baio, performing dramatic readings of Trump’s greatest tweets

" The Trump Towering Inferno " —a disaster movie where the Deep State tries to destroy Trump Tower, but it’s saved at the last minute by an all-star cast of conservative action heroes, including Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, and Chuck Norris playing himself

" The Patriot King Lear " – A bold reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s King Lear, where the ageing monarch refuses to divide his kingdom because "socialism is for losers" and instead builds a huge wall around his castle. Starring James Woods as Lear and Kid Rock as the Fool, who now raps about personal responsibility.

" Braveheart 2: Electric Freedom Boogaloo " – Mel Gibson reprises his role as William Wallace, resurrected by the ghost of Ronald Reagan, to lead a new revolution—this time against the European Union. His war cry? “You can take our subsidies, but you’ll never take our FREE MARKETS!”

" Top Gun: Ultra Patriot Edition " – A remastered Top Gun, except the U.S. military is 100% privately funded, and the enemy pilots are replaced with "bureaucrats from the EPA." Starring Tom Cruise, reprising his role only after signing a contract confirming that no diversity quotas will be imposed on the fighter pilots.

" The Fellowship of the MAGA Hat " – A Lord of the Rings reboot where a band of patriots must journey through the Swamp of Washington, D.C., to destroy the Ring of Globalism in the fires of Mount Rushmore. Gandalf is played by Tucker Carlson, and Sauron is a shadowy figure known only as "The Establishment."

" Dances With Wolves, But With Less Government Interference " – Kevin Costner returns to his iconic role, but this time, instead of joining the Sioux, he teaches them about the free market and low corporate tax rates. By the end, they establish a successful casino empire and voluntarily deregulate their own economy.

" Rome Wasn’t Built Woke " – A historical epic following Julius Trumpius, a Roman senator who warns that if Rome keeps embracing big government, bread subsidies, and "woke gladiators," it will surely fall. This includes a dramatic Senate speech in which he declares, "Make Rome Great Again!" before leading a tax revolt against the corrupt ruling class.

" Scholars of the Lost History " – A National Treasure-style adventure starring Nick Searcy as a historian who discovers that the Founding Fathers opposed wealth redistribution and that Thomas Jefferson wrote a secret essay condemning socialism, hidden in the back of the Declaration of Independence. The climax? Breaking into the National Archives to reveal the truth before the Deep State censors it forever.

" The Crucible: Climate Change Edition " – A satirical take on Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, where instead of Salem witch trials, the town goes into mass hysteria over carbon emissions, demanding public burnings of anyone who dares question the climate apocalypse narrative. The protagonist, an innocent farmer, is cancelled by being burnt at the stake for refusing to buy an electric horse-drawn carriage.

" The Last Samurai, But With Guns " – Tom Cruise returns as the Last Samurai, but this time, instead of embracing Eastern traditions, he introduces the samurai to the Second Amendment, allowing them to resist tyranny with semi-automatics. The film ends with Japan becoming the first pro-gun Asian nation and a proud MAGA ally.

" A Star Is Canceled " – A cautionary tale about a talented musician (played by Vince Vaughn) who refuses to apologize for an old joke and gets blacklisted from Hollywood, only to stage a comeback via an underground conservative comedy scene hosted by Joe Rogan. Featuring an all-star soundtrack, including Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, and an unexpected duet between Trump and Kanye West.

" Animal Farm: Extended Director’s Cut " – A new adaptation of Orwell’s classic where the pigs now explicitly represent modern bureaucrats, media elites, and Silicon Valley execs. The once-subtle allegory is enhanced with cameos from actual farm animals wearing suits labeled 'FBI' and 'CNN', for clarity.

" Saving Private Business " – In this retelling of Saving Private Ryan, a team of rugged entrepreneurs embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue a small business that has been buried under 27 layers of environmental regulations and government paperwork. The final battle takes place in a DMV, where the heroes must outlast two hours of waiting in line without losing their will to live.

" Wokezilla " – A terrifying monster movie in which a radioactive Godzilla-like creature emerges from the ocean and destroys every statue, history book, and nuclear family in its path. Only a brave band of freedom fighters, led by James O’Keefe, can stop it by exposing its funding from a shady billionaire with ties to academia.

" Gladiator 2: Rome Fights the Bureaucrats " – Russell Crowe returns as Maximus, only this time, instead of fighting fellow warriors, he must battle through an obstacle course of red tape, taxes, and government overreach just to open his own small business in Rome. The final scene? He gets denied a business license for not using gender-neutral Latin.

"John Wick 5: Cancel Culture Boogaloo" – John Wick goes on a rampage after Twitter bans him for violating community guidelines, forcing him to fight his way through hordes of woke mobs, HR departments, and overzealous content moderators to restore his digital identity.

Have you booked?

