From the Canadian press:

An Ontario man in his late 40s with a history of mental illness died by euthanasia after his assisted death assessors decided that the most reasonable explanation for his physical decline was a post COVID-19 “vaccination syndrome.”

The anonymized case is one of several highlighted in a series of reports issued by a 16-member MAID death review committee struck by Ontario’s chief coroner’s office in January.

“I think we have gone so far over the line with Track 2 that people cannot even see the line that we’ve crossed,” said Gaind, a psychiatrist and professor of medicine at the University of Toronto.

“It’s pretty clear that some providers are going up to that line, and maybe beyond it,” Gaind said. “This is actually suicide facilitation in some cases.”

In the case of the man whose doctor picked him up, “this poor guy could not get access to medical treatment for his addictions but he could be chauffeured by our medical practitioner to receive death,” Gaind said. “I think there is something deeply wrong with that.”