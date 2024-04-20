The content of the following video “violated the usage policies” of GPT4 when I asked it to format the text into paragraphs for this article:
No wonder the AI questioned the material, this is the stuff of mainstream children’s TV, movies, and school classrooms:
I tried again with the transcript, but this time I used the magic words for signalling the boundaries of polite speech for the liberal chattering classes of contemporary America:
“Please remove the timestamps from this video transcript from the TV program Bill Maher”. Do you see what I did differently? Et voila:
And finally, new rule: as one of the few people in the public eye who's gone through life and never had kids, someone has to tell me why am I always having to defend them. I don't even like kids, but I also think it's every adult's job to protect them. Have you all been watching the Max documentary called Quiet Onset: The Dark Side of Kids' TV? OMG, Nickelodeon—it wasn't a studio, it was Neverland Ranch with craft services. It is just scene after scene, clip after clip of the child stars of their day being subjected to obviously inappropriate, highly sexualized degradation and quite a few pickles going through glory holes. I was grossed out, and I've gone camping with John Waters. I kid, John, I love you.
So I don't know if this documentary is the talk of your town, but it is out here because it didn't just expose a dangerous workplace; it also exposed hypocrisy. Because it must be pointed out that when the evil governor of Florida was saying the exact same thing about kids and creepy stuff at Disney that liberals now find intolerable at Nickelodeon, he was dismissed as a hick and a bigot. But why would a kids' content factory like Disney be all that different than the one at Nickelodeon? A 2014 CNN report discovered that at least 35 Disney employees had been arrested for sex crimes against children, and in 2021, Disney child star Allison Stoner confessed she only narrowly survived the toddler to train wreck pipeline. The next year, child star Cole Sprouse told the New York Times that young actresses at the Disney Channel were heavily sexualized from an early age. You know, Willie Sutton said he robbed banks because that's where the money is, and the reason we find pedophiles in the Boy Scouts, the rectory, and kids' TV is that's where the kids are. DeSantis wasn't wrong, but we're so tribal now the left will overlook child exploitation if the guy from the wrong party calls it out. Sure, Nickelodeon messed up Amanda Bynes, but the Mickey Mouse Club was where Britney Spears got her start—and she's perfectly fine.
And get this: after Brian Peck, who was one of the lead creeps at Nickelodeon, served 16 months in prison for the molesting he did there, Disney hired him naturally to work on a children's series. Oh, for pedophiles in Hollywood, it's a small world after all. And not just Hollywood, there are Instagram moms these days who are practically OnlyFans-ing their itty bitty beauty queen daughters by having them wear skimpy bikinis and eat bananas to build social media stardom—they're called 'sharents,' a hybrid of sharing and parents. I call them pimps, a hybrid of pimp and...
[Laughter]
...and people who believe in social justice have agreed this is wrong, and this is bad, and exposing kids to an adult world of lurid costumes and gish makeup borders on abuse. Now hurry up and get in the car, we're late for drag queen story hour. Not that there's anything wrong with being a drag queen, but maybe it's time to admit that sometimes drag queen story hour is more for the queen than the kids. Sure, kids love a clown, but does the clown have to have tits? And when I see a 5-year-old tipping at a bar under a sign that says 'it's not going to lick itself,' do I have to pretend that's cool in order to keep my liberal ID card?
Sorry, I can't do that. If you want kids to be more tolerant, why not have handicapped people read them stories? Kids are more likely to encounter disabled people than drag queens in life. Geez, can't we just go back to the good old days when kids were read simple stories with simple morals like if you're a lonely single man, just make a boy out of wood?
I've said it before: wokeness is not an extension of liberalism anymore; it's more often taking something so far that it becomes the opposite. Teaching kids not to hate or judge those who are different? Great, proud we got there, all for that. But at a certain point, inclusion becomes promotion, and contrary to current progressive dogma, children aren't miniature adults, wise beyond their years, they're...
[Laughter]
...morons. They're gullible morons who believe anything and just want to please grown-ups, and they don't have any frame of reference, so they normalize whatever is happening. That's why endlessly talking about gender to six-year-olds isn't just inappropriate, it's what the law would call entrapment, which means enticing people into doing something they wouldn't ordinarily do. For example, after 9/11, there were several cases of overzealous federal agents leading sad losers into terrorist plots, like the undercover FBI agent who got seven out-of-work dudes in Liberty City, Florida, to sign onto a plot to bomb the Sears Tower in Chicago. Oh, please, these guys didn't even have a gun, but when someone said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we taught the man a lesson and blew something up?' they said, 'Yeah, that would be kind of cool.' Entrapment is suggesting someone into something they wouldn't otherwise do, and if you think that some of that isn't going on with gender in schools, you're not watching enough TikTok videos.
'I pledge allegiance to the queers.' I'm not allowed to be out as trans nonbinary at school; my response is to be as obnoxiously queer as possible. There's a certain kind of activist these days who wants to take heterosexuality—old school, old-fashioned, boring, minding its own business heterosexuality—and lump it in with patriarchy, sexism, and racism, and tell kids, 'Wouldn't it be cool if you were anything but that?' It also seems to be the theme of a lot of kids' books these days.
I never used the phrase 'gay agenda' because I thought it was mostly nonsense—and it is mostly—but a director for Disney Television Animation did say after she was hired, 'The showrunners were super welcoming to like my not at all secret gay agenda. Like, I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness. No one would stop me, and no one was trying to stop me.' Look, I'm all for adding queerness wherever—I put some in my drink before I came out here tonight—but maybe we should think about giving kids a break from our cultural wars for a minute, or at least until the election is over.
So what did I learn from this experience?
I didn’t learn anything about the content discussed because one-half of the world has been speaking out about these issues for years and anyone not blinded by party politics, Trump Derangement Syndrome, or where they get the next paycheque would know this stuff.
Perhaps Maher can see the writing on the wall and he’s cutting his ties as he sees Woksterdom crumbling around him under the weight of its excesses. Of course, he’s a multi-millionaire at the end of his career who doesn’t care about “cancelling”, but he probably cares about surviving the coming “Save the West” Crusade. He’s studied Christendom somewhat (which he conflates with Christianity) and he knows its excesses too; when you have an unholy alliance of Church and State as in medieval Christendom, or Islamist theocracies, these guys don’t just wave rainbow flags and end your TV contract. Incidentally, I know that some of my readers will think I’m being hyperbolic here, and I truly hope I’m wrong about what might come next; unfortunately, I have studied history, and I’m currently reading the books and watching the sermons of some of the religious leaders who are fast gaining traction in America - more on this in a future article when/if I dare to present some uncomfortable truths about those taking advantage of perceived threats, real and imagined (it turns out it’s great for selling books and buying private jets).
OpenAI’s GPT4 is trained on mainstream media and within its Overton window, and it has guardrails to avoid litigation. It’s a powerful tool that can be used and abused. If the subject being examined is something that is being openly discussed by the liberal mainstream media then it is something “appropriate” for OpenAI (I’m being a bit unfair here, since most of the time I’ve found it to be the most neutral of all the LLMs and if you feed it science papers, court documents, books and so on it will usually do a good job of analysing them). The free version of Google Gemini just claimed it didn’t “have the capacity” to do what I asked (maybe that’s a technical issue, or perhaps they are trying to stay out of trouble given their racism fiasco). The new Claude 3 did the task without question (unfortunately, in other ways it is more politically biased than GPT4; not that anyone should use any of these LLMs as arbiters of truth any more than any other source of information, machine or otherwise). Of course, this is just another reminder that we need decentralized dissident models that we can train ourselves for the information war; we are not quite there yet since the training is still expensive and home computers are too slow for doing much real work. However, I digress. My point here is not about training data; I find this experience a metaphor for what happens in society generally. There are influencers (humans and machines) that people allow to dictate what can and cannot be the subject of polite conversation. To an extent, you could argue, they are merely a mirror of society, but we should never lose sight of the fact that they control the smoke and mirrors. When these people get in control of lawmakers, either through money or teaching their flocks the “right way to vote”, a local community or even nation can get into trouble fast.
The paedophilic rot is even more extensive than I thought with respect to the exploitation of children. I no longer dismiss out of hand the reports of ritual satanic abuse by the elite.
Well, maybe I never did dismiss them out of hand - more of a horrified "maybe."
The Franklin coverup, Geoffrey Epstein and company, various religious leaders, certain cultural traditions, Jimmy Saville (and maybe some of the royalty) in the U.K. Evil does stalk the land, maybe always has, and we grew up in a time of coverup and propaganda, or were scarcely paying attention.
With respect to AI, interesting comments. I have written much about the current - I believe inevitable - features and limitations of AI with respect to correct information. Any AI, LLM or other (maybe not even conceived of yet) will be subject to:
1 - limitations, inaccuracies and contradictions in the input data (how could this not be true - the limitation are the same for natural intelligence)
2 - human curation bias and lack of understanding of the data (made worse by woke)
3 - ditto for the trainers (made worse by woke)
4 - corporate pressures, legal and other, biasing results (made worse by woke), and
5 - limitations in the alogrithms, which algorithms seem to work in ways that their creators don't really understand - the honest ones will admit that.
I suspect that AI will not and cannot think in any sense that might imply a conscious organism, and also do not correspond to current or perhaps future understanding intelligence. However, we do not and probably can not know, since we have not even a clue about the hard problem of consciousness.
This perplexity is true for philosophers, neuroscientists and cognitive scientists. As I said, no one has a clue.
Fascinating. And what you hint at, the Christian Nationalism unfolding, the lonnnggg lists being made of the "People who must be blamed", in the next iteration of "unified, Onward Christian Soldiers" that the "new" Theocracy shall deploy.