Glenn Greenwald nails it once again:

The most worrying thing about this move is that it will only strengthen antisemitism in America and elsewhere. We need to break the link between Jewishness and Zionism and its unhealthy hold on global politics. Otherwise, we’ll end up again with a world in which we are hiding our Jewish friends in our attics and basements. If you think I am exaggerating, you must read more history and think more deeply about human nature.

Share

Further reading: