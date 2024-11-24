The Kennedy MAHA movement wants people to vote for public servants:

We seek Health nominees who will help restore American vitality, longevity, security, and prosperity by making America healthy once again. We want public servants who will honor individual choice, understand root causes, support preventive and holistic care, and align with the rest of the Vision for Health below.

The United States of America spends more on healthcare than any other country and yet has the sickest population on Planet Earth. 77% of our young people would not qualify to serve in the military; we have the highest maternal mortality rate of any developed nation; and our life expectancy sits right above Algeria’s.

President Trump will reverse the chronic disease epidemic that has swept the USA by ending corporate capture of HHS, prohibiting conflicts of interest during safety testing, publishing all trial data, removing liability shields, supporting preventative and holistic care, offering Americans health savings accounts to protect individual choice, and banning pharmaceutical advertising to US consumers. His Administration will convene a whole-of-government taskforce with the emergency mission of ending America’s chronic disease epidemic, reducing crippling health costs, and restoring our life expectancy to global norms.