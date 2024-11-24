The Kennedy MAHA movement wants people to vote for public servants:
We seek Health nominees who will help restore American vitality, longevity, security, and prosperity by making America healthy once again. We want public servants who will honor individual choice, understand root causes, support preventive and holistic care, and align with the rest of the Vision for Health below.
The United States of America spends more on healthcare than any other country and yet has the sickest population on Planet Earth. 77% of our young people would not qualify to serve in the military; we have the highest maternal mortality rate of any developed nation; and our life expectancy sits right above Algeria’s.
President Trump will reverse the chronic disease epidemic that has swept the USA by ending corporate capture of HHS, prohibiting conflicts of interest during safety testing, publishing all trial data, removing liability shields, supporting preventative and holistic care, offering Americans health savings accounts to protect individual choice, and banning pharmaceutical advertising to US consumers. His Administration will convene a whole-of-government taskforce with the emergency mission of ending America’s chronic disease epidemic, reducing crippling health costs, and restoring our life expectancy to global norms.
Along with Robert F Kennedy Jr, President Trump will direct federal research to determine the drivers of this chronic health crisis and use the full powers of his office to remedy every root cause. Together, they will restore American vitality, longevity, security, and prosperity by making America healthy once again.
This is Dr. Berg’s pitch:
Who will you vote for? Here’s the list.
You can vote for Dr. Berg here. I don’t agree with everything he has ever said, but Berg has some good ideas about nutrition and health. If he could only get the RDA of Vitamin D to 8,000 IU he could MAHA.
Hello Mathew,
The banner to “Make America Healthy Again” sounds oh so wonderful, Kennedys MAHA movement is intended to dismantle everything that is corrupt about the American Health Care System. Perhaps even go a step further by questioning and calling to account the military industrial complex for the development and the release of biological weapons upon the world. Good Luck with that one!
America has been exporting their corruption using the hegemony of their dollar for decades, and suddenly now Trump is envisaged as the Messiah ready to usher in the building of the third temple. President Elect Trump spoke at a public event sometime back now, and he proclaimed that “we must learn to love Israel more”. If you ask me the bankers that control the American currency are the ones controlling the direction of America and a large part of the western world.
Long story short, America is complicit with Israels genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza and Trump will throw Americans under the bus just as quickly if it suits his purpose. We have come to the point where the American economy needs to print money like never before just to survive, it also needs to default on its debts. War is the answer, Trump, Elon & Kennedy are nothing more than a very entertaining show put on for the benefit of the believers.
Come on guys, Wake Up.