This is a real MAGA executive order:

I stopped believing in accidents when I started mapping patterns. But lately I find I have less time for maps.

I am busy travelling.

Not metaphorically. Physically. Paw over paw, hedge to hedgerow, fence line to ditch, searching for a field of grass that does not carry the faint metallic whisper of someone else’s convenience.

You might want me to trace the lines between the White House and the patent offices, between executive orders and seed genetics, between campaign donations and trait stacking. I could. I know how to follow money the way a fox follows scent.

But I am tired.

It takes time to connect the corridors of power. It takes time to chart which lobbyist once sat on which regulatory committee, which executive now advises which department, which policy memo echoes which corporate talking point. It takes time to diagram how “national defense” begins to include the defense of a molecule.

Time is a luxury when you are looking for uncontaminated grass.

First, they patent the seed. Then they patent the trait. Then they engineer the crop to survive the spray. The spray becomes standard. The weeds adapt. New traits arrive. Stacked traits. Contracts deepen. Dependency hardens. The field becomes code. The code becomes revenue.

And when revenue becomes structural, the state becomes sympathetic.

I could trace the connections. I could sit in the burrow and draw lines between patent portfolios and policy language. I could show you how consolidation concentrates leverage, how revolving doors spin quietly, how litigation becomes a predictable operating cost. I could show you how profit, policy, and “patriotism” begin to harmonise around a single agricultural paradigm. I could even, probably, narrow it down to The Epstein Class: The same people who share investment vehicles share boardrooms, share gatekeepers, share favours, share secrets, share children. They dine together on beef jerky, pizza, and grape soda (don’t Google it, just type it into the Epstein Files). They protect the system that protects them (after the requisite kompromat is obtained, of course).

I hop farther each season to find clover not kissed by drift, hedges not trimmed into submission, soil not tuned for monoculture. While I walk, the machine hums. While I search for grass, committees draft language. While I listen for insects, executive orders are signed.

Do you understand the elegance of this arrangement?

The citizens who might question the architecture are busy coping with its side effects (and filling out compensation forms to get a tiny fraction of the billions in compensation).

The farmer experimenting with regenerative methods is busy managing weeds the slow way and avoiding prosecution for having patented seed drift onto his fields. The smallholder is busy scraping margins thin enough to cut skin.

And while we are busy surviving, the architecture continues unexamined.

The White House protects “supply.” The corporations protect “innovation.” The regulators protect “stability.” The farmer protects yield. The investor protects return. Each actor moves rationally within the incentives handed to them.

Meanwhile, I am still hopping.

Because before I can map the evil empire, I must find a field where the grass is just grass.

If that field becomes too rare, if purity requires pilgrimage, then the connections I am too busy to draw are already written in the soil.

And that is the darkest pattern of all.

