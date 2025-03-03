You may remember that Senator Lummis wisely proposed a U.S. Strategic Reserve of Bitcoin, which RFK Jr. and Trump supported. However, when I listened to Trump’s references to Bitcoin in various speeches, I got the impression that he couldn’t distinguish it from any other cryptocurrency. Well, maybe he could, maybe he couldn’t

Yesterday, Bitcoiners were dismayed when Trump announced that the U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve would be based on coins such as XRP, SOL, and ADA:

As expected, there was a rush to buy these tokens—someone got rich really fast.

Only later did Trump announce that, of course, the U.S. government would be buying Bitcoin too. Hmmm.

What is President Trump’s game when it comes to crypto? How is he applying his ‘art of the deal’ to treat the people fairly?

For those who haven’t been following the crypto news, last month Trump launched the $TRUMP Meme Coin. It is hosted on the Solana (SOL) platform, which he just announced would be part of the U.S. government crypto reserve. You can read more about it here. I hope the people who bought it did so just because they wanted to make a donation to the Trump family, and not for any other reason.

Ethereum will also form part of the U.S. government crypto reserve, and it is the platform that hosts World Liberty Coin by World Liberty Financial. This is a decentralized finance protocol, promoted by Trump's sons. World Liberty Financial's tokens were initially nontransferable, meaning early investors couldn't resell them (I find it hard to believe that the people who bought those coins knew what they were doing). The project's "gold paper" indicates that Donald Trump's company, DT Marks DEFI LLC, is entitled to 75% of net revenues after the project surpasses $30 million in sales. This threshold was reached following an investment by Justin Sun, allowing the Trump family to start receiving payouts, which amounts to many millions. Justin Sun has an interesting history, which you can read about here.

By the way, World Liberty Financial was co-founded by a man who likes to call himself “The Dirt Bag of the Internet”. This is what he thinks about ‘the people’:

"You can literally sell s--- in a can, wrapped in piss, covered in human skin, for a billion dollars if the story's right, because people will buy it. I'm not going to question the right and wrong of all that."

