Imagine 125 artists working for years to paint 65,000 oil paintings in the style of Vincent Van Gogh, each painting a frame in an animated movie exploring the mystery of his death. I’ve uploaded a copy of this masterpiece, Loving Vincent, here. My readers in the USA and Canada should be able to watch it, but it’s blocked in some countries like the UK and Ireland.

Here is a glimpse into the process used:

