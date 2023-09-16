Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

Los Angeles School Board Lawyer Squirms

The authoritarian collectivists know that they are unconstitutional and irrational but they will continue on until we stop them destroying everything
Mathew Aldred
Sep 16, 2023
∙ Paid
2
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred