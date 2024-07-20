Did you notice that the FBI very quickly jumped to the classic ‘lone-gunman’ trope for the Trump shooting? This time they changed it up a little to ‘lone wolf attack’. Do they still think we all live in the pre-Internet era, and no one has mobile phones always at hand, ready to shoot video? Quite clearly, we could all hear different sounds from the gunfire in the various videos being shared, suggesting at least 3 or 4 guns being used. There must have been at least two different people shooting at Trump. Chris Martenson breaks it down here, with some measurements:

It seems likely to me that the so-called ‘lone wolf’ was the amateur who let off a bunch of random shots after a more professional shooter shot the first three. The ‘pro’ would have killed Trump with the first shot, had Trump not moved his head at that precise moment. Trump then saved himself again by hitting the deck very quickly.

If it weren’t for these viral video clips, the group behind the attack may have managed to persuade most people that this was ‘just another twisted loner type wanting to make history’. But now we have millions of people asking questions, like these:

Why weren’t the US Secret Service on all the roofs, as in previous events? Why did the Director of the USSS think that anyone would buy her ‘too much of a sloped roof to have men on’ line? Why was the ‘lone wolf’s’ roof washed down immediately, instead of painstakingly investigated for clues? Was anyone on the water tower? If not, why not? If so, who? Why the lack of response from the USSS after local police knew about the shooter on the roof at least two minutes before the shooting? Why were there USSS standing inside the building underneath the ‘lone-wolf’? Is it possible to program shooters? Does American mass media program shooters, or is that just a Deep State operation? Is everything we see in mass media and politics pure theatre, or just some of it? Whilst we are thinking about the shooting, what is going on elsewhere? You know, like thousands of kids being bombed or starved to death etc. I forgot about them for a few days.

Do you have any questions?

Further reading: