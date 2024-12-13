Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Deep Mind Beneath thought's restless, churning tide, A quieter rhythm begins to glide— Where conscious strands are tightly wound, The deep mind moves without a sound. A whisper trembling in the dark, An ember of an unsung spark, Erupts—"Aha!"—in shower's steam, Distilling wisdom from the dream. The world demands its rigid frame, Reason's illusion stakes its claim. We retrofit our narratives, Weaving logic's tight derivatives. But pure logic crumbles, turns to dust Before intuition's primal trust— A cartography of hidden streams, Where knowing flows beyond what seems. Invisible chains of stories spun, Filters forged since time begun, Ideological walls rise high, Muting truths that dare to cry. Biases wage their silent war Against the wisdom at our core, While cultural traumas subtly bind The landscapes of the collective mind. Now digital torrents surge and roar, Fragmenting focus to their core— Notifications, endless streams Drowning out our deepest dreams. Algorithms craft a tailored view, Echo chambers painting truth anew, Creativity withers in the light Of screens that swallow inner sight. Liberation Underneath this noisy tide, The deep mind waits, still and wide— A garden of unspoken art, Resilient within the truest heart. Carve out silence, sacred space Where inner wisdom shows its face, Unbind the frameworks, let emerge The thoughts that past constraints submerge. Teach children not blindly what to think, But how to move beyond the brink Of simplistic "truths " and handed-down Perspectives wearing wisdom's crown. For in the depths where synapses spark, Beyond perception's rigid spell, Lies a compass truer than the mind— A wisdom many have left far behind.

Listening to the Deep Mind

I’ve come to suspect, through personal experience, that the best insights arise from the subconscious rather than the conscious mind—what I like to call The Stories We Tell Ourselves: the narratives we consciously construct to make sense of our experiences, but which often mask the deeper, more profound truths incubated in our subconscious. It seems likely that our best ideas are incubated in the deep mind, untouched by the noise of ideologies and biases that distort or suppress the truth. In other words, wisdom emerges from a space beyond deliberate thought, unburdened by dogma or social conditioning. The challenge, however, is that while the conscious mind is essential, it too often becomes cluttered with distractions and trivialities, blocking access to the profound processing power of our miraculous brains.

When wielded without humility or awareness of its limits, rationalism becomes a mechanism of authority, silencing dissent by framing alternative perspectives as irrational or unscientific. This ironic use of reason can block access to deeper truths, keeping us in the dark under the guise of enlightenment.

But what is a product of the deep mind, and what is simply a “gut feeling,” or are they the same thing? Perhaps what some people refer to as a “gut feeling” is actually their powerful deep mind sending them a warning or solution that is not necessarily easily interpretable immediately in the conscious mind.

I cannot help but think of the people—ironically, usually physically very vulnerable people—who walk down dark alleys at night. It is often clear by what they say that they buy into the Psycho Nanny State—the societal system that promotes complete compliance with and reliance on external authorities for safety and decision-making—and its ideologies so much that they have learned to cancel out warning messages from their deep mind and replace them with stories they like to tell themselves, such as, “I have every right to walk where I choose,” or “That self-defence class was all I needed,” or “We have police so that we can walk safely and unhindered as we choose,” etc.

Unlike our ideologies and cultural stories, the deep mind wasn’t developed overnight. It comes from deep time. Personally, I can see the benefit of finding ways to listen to it more.

Perhaps we can leverage the deep mind more if we work on developing our meta-cognition or self-reflective abilities, maybe with the help of journaling to track patterns in our thoughts and emotions. Sometimes, I just find 'daydreaming' helpful—not as an aimless distraction, but as a way to let my thoughts wander freely, often sparking insights. It pains me to think of the number of times my school teachers would rebuke me for staring out the classroom window and daydreaming. Sometimes, pairing this 'daydreaming' with creative activities like painting or music-making can deepen the experience, as these practices engage the subconscious mind in non-linear ways. Also, I’ve found spending time in nature reduces external distractions and gives me a mental space for listening to the deep mind. The sensory simplicity of nature—the rustle of leaves, the scent of soil—draws me out of the manufactured noise of daily life and back into a space where the deep mind thrives. There really is a lot to be said for 'touching the grass,' literally, as a grounding act, both physical and mental. Reclaiming the deep mind doesn’t require elaborate rituals.

Perhaps we should also develop more humility and accept that our conscious minds, cluttered with the nonsense of our manufactured world, may not always be right.

Does the deep mind need to be nurtured through specific practices, or does it emerge naturally when we strip away distractions? I suspect that it’s probably a bit of both; however, I am wary of other people’s “practices,” which often are just more stories that we tell ourselves (hint: are they associated with any form of high-control group or individual?) So, my focus is on stripping away the distractions. If we reduce the noise enough, perhaps we can hear the deep mind just fine and maybe live a little longer, personally and as a species.

