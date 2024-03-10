Share this postLinks to Placebo-Controlled Trials of Childhood Vaccinesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLinks to Placebo-Controlled Trials of Childhood VaccinesSpoiler: apparently, none of the routine childhood vaccines on the CDC's schedule were licensed based on long term placebo controlled trials.Mathew AldredMar 10, 2024∙ Paid10Share this postLinks to Placebo-Controlled Trials of Childhood Vaccinesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in