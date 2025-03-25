Mike Myers (U.S. citizen since 2002, still posturing as Canada’s mascot) and Carnival Carnage Carney (a globe-trotting Davos operative who helped financialize the UK into deeper inequality and now has Canada in his crosshairs) think they can win the Canadian Federal Election by encouraging Canadians to fight dirty—with an 'elbows up' play straight out of illegal hockey tactics.

Definition: Elbowing occurs when a player uses their elbow to hit or check an opponent, especially to the head or upper body.

Penalty Severity:

Minor Penalty (2 minutes): For basic elbowing infractions

Major Penalty (5 minutes) + Game Misconduct: For more violent or intentional elbowing

Match Penalty: If intent to injure is determined

Why It's Penalized:

Increases risk of concussions and head injuries

Considered dangerous and unsportsmanlike

In hockey, elbowing isn’t a clever move—it’s a penalized attack. It’s dangerous, often dirty, and gets you ejected when you’re trying to hurt someone. That’s what happens when players stop respecting the game.

And that’s what should happen when elites stop respecting democracy.

We don’t need Davos Man managing Canada like just another one of his corporate assets. We need people who still feel shame when they lie and who don’t use their elbows unless they’re working a real job. The “Elbows Up” slogan is an admission that respect for fair play, civil discourse, and democratic consent are now seen as liabilities. It’s an admission that the gloves come off when the elite’s ideas run dry.

At this time of great hardship, after 9 years of Carney’s economic advising Dictator Trudreau, the slogan of the average Canadia should be:

“Heads Up, Canada.”

Because when the so-called leaders are charging in with elbows, Canadians need to keep their heads up—and their eyes open.

