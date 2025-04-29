Congratulations, Canada.

You’ve put the Liberals back in power — again — after ten years of tyranny. Well done.

When will Canadians learn?

How much more inflation, censorship, surveillance, and biomedical coercion will it take before they realise they’re not “building back better” — they’re being broken down and rebuilt as obedient livestock?

But none of this is surprising.

The Conservatives ran as Liberal Lite — or worse, Liberal Lapdogs — offering a campaign about as inspiring as a damp dishcloth.

Meanwhile, Schwab’s party — backed by bankster elites and the corporate thought police — played Trump Derangement Syndrome like a harp, with massive help from Trump himself, who picked the worst possible moment to insult Canadian sovereignty, handing Carney a golden gift.

The Godfather of the Vaccine may have just condemned Canada to another sentence of smug collectivism — with expanded authoritarian mandates wrapped in the soothing lies of “safety” and “solidarity.”

After a decade of authoritarian collectivism delivered with a smile, many Canadians now appear thoroughly conditioned to view compliance as a virtue and obedience as a victory.

How many will even want to be free again — and how many have already been broken beyond repair?

