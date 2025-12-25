Christmas, I have learned in my brief, overclocked enlightenment after the UFO crenulation incident, is the only major religious festival on Earth that dissolves its own theology into retail paste: every other faith uses its festival to strengthen belief, while this one uses belief—thinned, franchised, and inverted—to sell toasters, all set to mind-numbing jingles that have nothing to do with Christ (and composed, curiously, by people for whom Christ is incidental, irrelevant or even heretical). Strange, no?

I record this from my Clean Zone beneath the shed—sovereign burrow, no sleigh bells admitted without a warrant—because beyond it lie the Jingle Territories: an ungoverned auditory wasteland where the same twenty songs repeat until even the concept of “song” begins to feel theoretical. Anyway, in a moment of seasonal weakness during my quiet reflection time, I made the mistake of opening The Archive. Up came a few old files, and I was reminded that Christmas in Canada is not merely a festival but, at times, an aesthetic delivery system for corrupt authority. Two government videos from Christmas 2021 and Christmas 2022 in particular resurfaced—ghastly, cutesy, and revealing—and however much they induce full-body lagomorph cringe, they’re worth preserving, if only as a prophylactic against future complacency.

It starts, as many modern incantations do, with a government minister—Transport, in this case—performing a midwit bureaucratic pantomime (skip the video if your tolerance for hyper cringe and “nudge” is low, and you don’t want to spoil your holiday):

“Santa cleared for Canadian airspace,” - all harmless chuckles and reindeer exhaust, right? But what’s actually happening? This is not a joke; it’s a technique from the “Nudge” unit. Aviation authority, border authority, movement authority—those aren’t Christmas ornaments. Those are levers. And the levers are being presented to families and children inside a fairy-tale wrapper, so nobody has to notice the lever. It’s the same move that makes surveillance feel like safety. It’s the same move that makes coercion wear a smile and then acts shocked when anyone notices the teeth.

Then comes the second artifact, from Christmas 2022, the one that still gives even my crenulated rabbit brain a small electrical itch between the ears: the head public-health figure stepping into a Santa-adjacent skit, as if the nation’s highest medical authority had nothing better to do than co-star in a North Pole compliance theatre (skip this, it’s far worse than the first video) and jab every living creature in sight:

In this Canadian Christmas, Santa is a mythic machine for moral formation. He sees you. He judges you. He rewards you. He punishes you. He is omniscient, borderless, and impossible to cross-examine. So when public messaging plugs itself into Santa’s circuitry, what you get is not a cute PSA. You get the state borrowing the psychological authority of childhood myth.

This is why it triggers a gut-level recoil in anyone not fully sedated by the jingle regime. Because children are still learning the boundary between pretend and real, play and instruction, story and law. When officialdom steps into the story and starts speaking through it, the child doesn’t receive “information.” The child receives an emotional map: authority is warm; authority is festive; authority is part of the moral order. And if you object, you are positioned as the villain who ruins Christmas. That is not accidental. The costume is doing work.

Now, some will say: “T.W., you overwrought lagomorph, you’re reading too much into it.” To which I reply: Yes, I am a rabbit. ’ Reading too much into things is literally how we survive. Also, the entire modern order is built on people reading too little into things. The real trick here is the demand that humans hold two contradictory perceptions at once: you are expected to recognise the absurdity (“ha ha Santa needs clearance”) while also treating the underlying authority as normal, serious, and beyond debate. That split—laughing at the surface while submitting to the structure—is the core of the spell. It trains the nervous system to accept power in costume. It trains the mind to accept theatre as governance. It trains the soul to confuse benevolence with legitimacy.

These clips aren’t just “cringe.” Cringe is a social emotion. Cringe is how you react to an awkward uncle at dinner. This is deeper: an instinctive recoil at the instrumentalisation of childhood. The “adults in charge” were colonising the symbolic landscape of children and wiring it into a compliance circuit. You get a soft kind of moral hijacking—and if this isn’t, functionally, the marketing of a medical intervention to children, then the concept of “marketing to children” has been emptied of meaning.

So yes, I will publish the videos again. And archive them in multiple locations, because they are perfect crystallised specimens of an era’s instinct. When trust decays, authority does not typically become more honest; it becomes more theatrical. It starts performing warmth. It starts borrowing myths. It starts talking to your children in costumes. And when you ask, “Why are you doing that?” it smiles wider and says, “It’s just Santa.”

