Disclaimer: None of the following is legal advice. All of the following is pure fiction.

In entirely different news that has absolutely nothing to do with the screenshot above, and is in fact from a parallel universe that is entirely different to our own:

L’effet Streisand and The Croissantistan First Lady

Act I: The Offence

In a world where presidents rule by decree and podcasters rule by meme, a great insult has been lobbed across the Atlantic. Candy Owens, high priestess of the Rantosphere, has dared suggest that Croissantistan’s First Lady — Bigtit Macaroni, age 91, “teacher” turned presidential cradle-robber — is actually a man of some sort. Or perhaps a CIA clone. Or a time-travelling Jesuit. It’s hard to tell.

In response, Monsieur Macaroni — Napoleon in a Rothschild suit — declared legal war, not in Croissantistan, but in the hallowed halls of the most incorruptible of jurisdictions: the Delaware Division of Procedural Limbo.

Act II: The Lawsuit

The Macaronis, apparently mistaking the U.S. for a Croissantistan café tribunal, filed a 222-count defamation suit, presumably under the impression that Candy Owens would now be swiftly dragged to the guillotine by American marshals quoting Voltaire.

Unfortunately, in America, you can legally claim Michelle Obama is a lizard queen, so long as you say it with a raised eyebrow and a promo code.

This is the First Amendment in action: your right to be loud, wrong, and monetised.

Now Owens will spend the next six months podcasting from the steps of the courthouse in an Uncle Sam hat, proclaiming herself the Joan of Arc of free speech — while Monsieur Macaroni plays Robespierre with a fragile ego, running every day to the White House to beg the Orange King for an emergency censorship treaty.

Act III: The Fallout

In attempting to silence the whispers, the Macaronis have now blared them from every headline, turning fringe gossip into a global Rorschach test. Millions who never questioned Bigtit Macaroni’s birth certificate are now Googling “Jean-Michel Troglodyte” and learning about the strange mating habits of the elite in the Caves of Lascaux.

It’s called L’effet Streisand, monsieur.

Even worse: should the lawsuit fail — as it surely will — Owens will sell merch. T-shirts, mugs, maybe a limited-edition cologne called La Vérité: Eau de Libel.

Moral of the story? If you're going to engage in an information war, don’t bring a Croissantistan lawsuit to an American meme fight.

Or as the Founding Fathers might say:

“I may disagree with your delusion, but I will defend to the death your right to monetize it.”

