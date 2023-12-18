Share this postLearn to Code, Get Fired, and Then Retrain for Imaginary Jobs With “Advanced Skills and Creativity”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLearn to Code, Get Fired, and Then Retrain for Imaginary Jobs With “Advanced Skills and Creativity”Sorry to break it to my friends, but the power elites are lying to you all. Mathew AldredDec 18, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postLearn to Code, Get Fired, and Then Retrain for Imaginary Jobs With “Advanced Skills and Creativity”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in