Lawyer Aaron Siri on the Flu Jab and Pregnant Women

Share this postLawyer Aaron Siri on the Flu Jab and Pregnant Womenmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchLawyer Aaron Siri on the Flu Jab and Pregnant WomenIs "vaccine science" actually "science"?Mathew AldredJul 12, 2023∙ Paid15Share this postLawyer Aaron Siri on the Flu Jab and Pregnant Womenmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred