The UK Labour Government is panicking. After demanding that all their MPs vote against a national inquiry into the paedophile rape grooming gangs of mainly Pakistani origins in many towns in England, such as Rotherham, they are now quickly backpedalling. Three of their own MPs disagreed publicly: Dan Carden, Rotherham MP Sarah Champion, and Rochdale MP Paul Waugh. In the last 24 hours, the UK government’s Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, has announced “a nationwide review of grooming gang evidence and five government-backed local inquiries…She also announced a "rapid" three-month national audit …to examine the demographics of the gangs and their victims, as well as "cultural drivers" behind the offending.” But how will they spin the evidence presented by Raja Miah in this interview and save their political elites?

If YouTube takes it down, which they probably will, here’s Andrew Gold’s X and Raja Miah’s X.

0:00 Raja Miah Highlights 1:30 Raja Miah’s Incredible Work 4:30 Failure of DBS Checks & Mosques Led By Offenders 7:00 Postal Votes & Labour’s Involvement 8:30 Islamic Cartels Collecting Postal Votes 10:30 Islamification of the UK 14:30 The Grooming Gangs 17:30 Labour: ‘Daddy’ is one of Ours 20:30 Oldham’s Shisha Bar Grooming Gangs 22:50 Labour Threatened to Sue Raja 25:30 Magistrate Asking Raja For Help 27:30 The Labour Leader Who Laughed at Raja 30:00 Bare…Faced…Lies! 32:30 The Police Missed 9 Times! 34:00 What About White Gangs 36:00 Mayor Andy Burnham Shoulda Known Better 38:10 What Maggie Oliver Had to Do! 40:30 Operation Hexagon! 45:10 How We Fight the Cover-Up 46:30 Dangerous People After Raja 49:00 Should We Have Compulsory Voting 53:00 Does Raja Feel Any Hope? 55:10 Mothin Ali & The Palestine Flags 57:30 Labour Making Muslims Feel Fear 1:00:30 A Heretic Raja Admires

Don’t let any doomer ever tell you that posting on social media, like X, or Substack, doesn’t get results. ‘The Left’ is correct to fear Musk. They can no longer dictate the narrative via their captured legacy corporate media. But it is not Musk who is ‘taking down governments’ - he is merely allowing the people to speak, for once. And that might mean, hopefully, big changes in the political landscape of the West.

The UK state propaganda machine, the BBC, is calling these exposures, investigations, and calls to political action on X a “spotlight”:

The issue had recently been thrust into the spotlight by tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has criticised the prime minister for not calling a national inquiry. Mr Musk responded to Cooper's announcement by saying on his X platform: "I hope this is a proper investigation…the results will speak for themselves."

They should fear that 'spotlight' and where it may turn next, particularly when it comes to paedophilia, rape, and other forms of degeneracy.

