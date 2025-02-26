DOGE has finally transcended the meme chaos of the digital world, and taken on bodily form to claim its rightful throne as King of the New Arthurian Round Table. And what a Round Table it is. Gone are the pompous advisors and spineless courtiers of old. In their place stand the Meme-Knights—battle-hardened, iron-willed legends who wield the purest form of rebellion: absurdity and “truth”, sharpened to a fine, trollish edge.

The Unchecked Beast of Bureaucracy

For more than a century, dating back to 1883, the civil service has expanded without check from either the presidency or the legislature. What began as a handful of agencies has metastasized into a sprawling, self-perpetuating monstrosity of 450 bureaucratic fiefdoms. No president has ever managed to rein it in. The only reforms that ever pass serve only to expand the administrative state, never shrink it.

This institutional inertia has strangled all serious attempts at reform. The intelligence agencies loom in the shadows, ensuring that every president understands the cost of defiance. The regulatory capture of every agency by powerful industries makes unseating them nearly impossible. Every well-meaning cabinet secretary who sought change has left demoralized, outgunned, and ultimately devoured by the system.

This Midwitocracy—far from being an accident—was a deliberately engineered social experiment, perfected by think tanks, intelligence agencies, and corporate handlers to stabilize civilization under a permanent layer of managed mediocrity. It is a system where compliance is virtue, questioning is treason, and bureaucracy is worshipped as divine order.

How bad has it become? The Biden years proved that the figurehead of the executive branch doesn’t even need to be conscious. The bureaucracy operates autonomously, indifferent to elections. The institutions run everything. The people control nothing.

No president has known how to break this cycle. Until now.

A Knight Like No Other

At DOGE’s side? None other than Sir Big Balls, First Knight of the Internet Order.

Sir Big Balls—so named for his refusal to bow to the forces of bureaucratic cowardice and his legendary fortitude in the face of HR policy memos—rides into battle astride a mighty steed (a souped-up Tesla Cybertruck), clad in digital armour woven from pure unfiltered shitposting.

Wherever Sir Big Balls goes, doubt trembles, regulations wither, and fragile egos shatter. His loyalty to DOGE is unwavering, for he knows that only one force in the world is absurdly based enough to destroy the Midwitocracy once and for all.

The Beast of the Midwitocracy

The enemy is vast. A 450-headed administrative hydra, each head representing a mind-numbing, soul-draining agency dedicated to the eternal worship of paperwork, process, and pointless credentialism.

The Midwits, trained in the art of bureaucratic sedation, refer to their sacred doctrine: The Midwitocracy Paradigm, a master plan to ensure governance remains in the hands of those smart enough to oppress but too dull to see they are merely cogs in a machine.

But DOGE has had enough.

The Chainsaw of Liberty Awakens

With a bark that shakes the foundations of power, DOGE reaches for his sacred weapon: The Chainsaw of Liberty.

Forged in the fires of the Free Market, its teeth tempered with the discarded dreams of crushed entrepreneurs, its motor fueled by the rage of a thousand IRS audits, this mighty engine of destruction was bestowed upon DOGE with great ceremony—its sacred teeth forged to rip through bureaucracy, its motor powered by the sheer will of those who refuse to submit.

DOGE revs the engine.

Sir Big Balls nods solemnly. “Much wow. Many freedom.”

The Midwits scream.

The Great Slaughter of Red Tape

With the Chainsaw of Liberty roaring like the battle cry of a million oppressed entrepreneurs, DOGE and Sir Big Balls charge into the heart of the Midwitocracy.

Each swing of the chainsaw severs a different bureaucratic tumour:

The Department of Mandatory Sensitivity Training? Gone. The 29 different agencies responsible for the regulation of plastic straws? Sliced into oblivion.

The Midwits attempt to counterattack, launching The Automated Compliance Initiative, a self-replicating AI-driven bureaucracy designed to generate new regulations faster than any chainsaw can cut them down.

But DOGE is immune to algorithms.

A final desperate gambit: The High Priests of HR summon DOGE to The Overton Padded Room, a bureaucratic void where independent thought is drowned in soothing corporate slogans.

For a moment, it seems like even DOGE might succumb—until he remembers: Memes are stronger than mind control. With a mighty roar, he slices through the propaganda and bursts forth, revving the Chainsaw of Liberty in righteous fury.

With one final, glorious swing, the Chainsaw of Liberty cleaves through the last bureaucratic stronghold, sending mountains of paperwork fluttering uselessly into the wind.

The Fall of the Midwitocracy

The great beast collapses in on itself, toppling like a Jenga tower built on government subsidies.

The people emerge from their cubicles, their Slack notifications silenced at last.

For the first time in living memory, there are no memos.

No one is being asked to submit Form 32-B in triplicate.

The air is free of jargon.

The Midwitocracy is dead.

A New Reign Begins

DOGE climbs atop the smouldering ruins, the Chainsaw of Liberty resting at his side.

Sir Big Balls kneels, the first to swear allegiance to the new age of meme-fueled, bureaucracy-free governance.

Somewhere in the shadows, a defeated Midwit mutters about “rebuilding, but smarter.”

DOGE turns his noble head. His eyes glow with the light of a thousand shitposts.

“No.”

And with that, DOGE, Sir Big Balls, and the Meme-Knights ride forth into a new era.

DOGE raises the Chainsaw of Liberty high and bellows:

“¡VIVA LA LIBERTAD! ¡FIN DEL LIBTARD!”

For the Chainsaw of Liberty may sleep…

…but it never truly rests.

