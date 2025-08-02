The group, MAGA KY, raised $2 million between its launch in late June and the end of the month: $1 million from Paul Singer

$250,000 from hedge fund manager John Paulson

$750,000 from Preserve America PAC, a super PAC tied to Miriam Adelson that backed President Donald Trump last year

Putting Kentucky and America First, right?

The irony is — and I’m guessing here — that many grassroots MAGA voters still genuinely believe they're fighting globalism, corruption, and foreign entanglements, all while cheering on a movement bankrolled by globalist billionaires whose deepest loyalty isn’t to American sovereignty, but to a very particular vision of Israel’s future.

At what point do they realise they’ve been had, and when that moment comes, how ugly will it get?

Share