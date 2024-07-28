Kennedy’s full Bitcoin Conference 2024 speech:

AI Transcript:

Hello, Bitcoiners. I am so glad to be back for my second BitCon conference since last year in Miami. I've been meeting with leaders and thinkers from this community. I've conferred with Bitcoin miners, policymakers, economists, financial experts, investors, developers, and entrepreneurs to deepen my understanding of the extraordinary promise of Bitcoin for our country and for our planet.

After all I've learned, I intend as president of the United States to sign an executive order on day one directing the Department of Justice and the US Marshals to transfer the approximately 200,000 Bitcoin held by the US government to the United States Treasury, where it will be held as a strategic asset. [Applause]

On day one as president, I will sign another executive order directing the US Treasury to purchase 550 Bitcoin daily until the US has built a reserve of at least 4 million Bitcoins. [Applause] And a position of dominance that no other country will be able to usurp. Our nation holds approximately 19% of global gold reserves. This policy will give us about the same proportion of total Bitcoin. The cascading impact of these actions will eventually move Bitcoin to a valuation of hundreds of trillions of dollars.

On day one as president, I will also sign an executive order directing the IRS to issue public guidelines that all transactions between Bitcoin and the US dollar are unreportable transactions. [Applause] And by extension, non-taxable. On day one as president, I will also sign an executive order directing the IRS to treat Bitcoin as an eligible asset for 1031 exchange into real property.

Now, I want to say a couple of words about my observations about the Bitcoin community, which I consider myself part of. Despite their different viewpoints, I found the most striking feature of the Bitcoin community is this kind of paradoxical juxtaposition marked by fierce visions on several minor issues and an overwhelming sense of unity within the larger Bitcoin ecosystem. The Bitcoin community reminds me of how American politics ought to be: fiercely diverse but ultimately united in our aspirations and our belief in our country and in our convictions that America is worth the fight. And in the end, we all come back together, united in our belief that Bitcoin is a technology for freedom, for optimism, for independence, for democracy, and for transparency. It is the currency of hope. It is the perfect currency. It is an elegant, poetic, beautiful, pure species that aligns perfectly with the highest ideals and aspirations represented by the American experiment with self-governance. It is incorruptible. It has integrity. It has self-sovereignty. It promotes personal responsibility and accountability. It is decentralized and democratic. It is small on government and large on personal freedom. Bitcoin is anti-war. It is a fierce, merciless, and insurmountable foe of government corruption.

Now, many of you know my own introduction to Bitcoin, my own conversion. I knew from my children about Bitcoin, but it was, uh, it seemed almost to me something like a fad or a novelty. And then I saw what happened in Ottawa. I was running at that time the Children's Health Defense, which was the premier advocate for medical freedom in our country, and we had embedded with the truckers in Canada, a reporter for our newsletter, and she was traveling with the truckers from Alberta all the way to Ottawa. The truckers are very diverse in Canada—they're Asian, they're black, they're white. The trucking strike—the truckers were doing something that all of us in our country take for granted: they were assembling to petition their government about something that they thought was important, which was that the impacts of the mandates on their businesses. And the videos of that event—it was like Woodstock. People were giving out water bottles, they were picking up trash, they were playing music, they were being kind to each other, but it was portrayed by the Canadian government as a right-wing extremist, violent terrorist organization. And the government began using facial recognition systems and other forms of surveillance to learn the identity of the truckers, looking at their license plates, etc., and then it froze their bank accounts and it froze their $12 million PayPal account. And when Canada did that, it occurred to me that the premier template of democracy in the world, besides the United States, immediately that transactional freedom was as important as freedom of expression in the First Amendment because if the government has the capacity—none of these truckers were charged with a crime, much less convicted—and yet the government was able to shut down their bank accounts. They couldn't pay their mortgages, they couldn't buy diesel for their trucks, they couldn't buy food for their children. One trucker told me that he was going to jail because he couldn't make mandatory alimony payments. And if a government is able to starve you, to evict you from your home if you speak out against it, if you criticize government policies, then we are on the road to totalitarianism and slavery. And I began at that time looking seriously for alternatives, and it was that incident that led me immediately to grasp the potential of this technology to provide transactional freedom and self-sovereignty.

Last year at this conference, I proposed that as your president, I would fight to ensure the right to self-custody Bitcoin, run nodes in our own homes, to stop the federal government from usurping the First Amendment rights to open-source, privacy-enhancing technologies. I pledge to prevent government officials from adopting CBDCs, which would inevitably morph into what we saw in Canada, a malevolent tool for surveillance and control. Most importantly, I promise to secure the United States' position as the global hub of cryptocurrency innovation and entrepreneurship and investment. [Applause]

As a lifelong environmentalist, I embrace Bitcoin as a mechanism for incentivizing greater investments in green and renewable energy production. After the time I spent with Bitcoiners last year, I left this Miami conference so enthralled with optimism and excitement about Bitcoin and its potential to eliminate the national debt, as a hedge against inflation, to guarantee personal freedom, to restore the American middle class, to end government corruption, to defund the war machine, and to protect our environment. And I happened just before that Miami convention, I got a big check from the fees from winning the Monsanto case, and I took most of that check, which represented the largest portion of my personal wealth, and I invested it all in Bitcoin. Now, I didn't do that with the hopes for a quick return on investment. I was told you might have to wait a long time, but, and you might have to have a lot of anxiety and, um, but so I was, I was prepared for that. But if that had been my sole motive, by the way, I would not have been disappointed. I got in it with good timing. Over the past year, I've gone even further down the rabbit hole. I'm the, let me put it, the orange rabbit hole. I'm convinced now more than ever that we have to work together to put all these proposals into action immediately. America is at a crossroads. We can either continue down the path we are on, racking up debt, constricting freedom, addicted to war, or we can look forward, use new technologies like Bitcoin to help us evolve, to achieve again our promise as a moral authority and the world's exemplar for incorruptible, democratic governance. [Applause]

Now, I'm very happy to learn that I'm not the only one talking about Bitcoin in this year's election. Nothing could make me more joyful than to see other political leaders now jumping on the Bitcoin bandwagon. I've had over a year's head start to study, to understand, to articulate the potential of Bitcoin, and my goal as the first Bitcoin president will be to enact policies that will make America the world's greatest representative for Bitcoin and a proponent of its democratic values. I grew up assuming that America would always maintain its status as the world leader, the leader of the free world. But ever since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1993, we've paradoxically moved in a declining spiral away from that role. US military adventurism and corruption have put America's political and economic power in precipitous decline. Our dollar is rapidly losing its reserve currency status because we've weaponized it against other countries. When we disagree with the policies of another country, we kick them off the SWIFT system and we debank them. After a predictable result of that strategy, the BRICS nations are now in the process of de-dollarizing by getting off the petro-dollar. They realize that trading their commodities and other hard resources for money that is printed out of thin air is a losing proposition. This trend will likely accelerate until we make the tough transition toward backing our debt obligations with hard assets again. [Applause]

I have a plan to strengthen the US dollar and lower the interest rates and neutralize our $34 trillion debt by backing US treasury bills, notes, and bonds with hard assets, including a combination of precious metals and Bitcoin. Backing US debt obligations by collateralizing them with hard assets not only restores strength to the dollar, it reigns in inflation and it will usher in a new era of American financial stability, prosperity, and peace. The world needs to believe that we have safely handcuffed our government and its ability to create money out of thin air with no proof of work. The innovative strategy that I'm proposing leverages the scarcity and liquidity of Bitcoin along with gold and other hard assets to restore the dollar's dominance in global finance. The world will rush to adopt an American-backed, decentralized currency that cannot be confiscated by governments, that can be traded and transacted on cell phones at the speed of light across every global border with no banking fees or other transactional friction. This incorruptible currency will immediately start pulling wealth and assets from every other nation around the globe back into the United States, restoring the strength of our dollar and repairing our balance of payments.

Six months before his assassination, my uncle, John F. Kennedy, signed an executive order that puts silver coins in competition with the notes issued by the Fed. His intention was to reign in Fed discretion. He had been a critic of Fed policy and he hoped to end the discretionary monetary policy and the inevitable debasement of the US dollar. He understood that a highly leveraged economy leads directly to the destructive kind of wealth inequality that is today eroding American democracy and generating violence, division, and discontent, and hopelessness. Notably, after my uncle's assassination, the government immediately stopped issuing those silver coins and power returned to the Fed. My uncle apparently understood the potential for the Fed to evolve itself into a tyranny. Bitcoin has the potential to return monetary discipline to the Fed and to restore the dollar as the unchallenged global reserve currency. And just as Bitcoin can fortify the dollar, it can also secure America's position in cyberspace.

I understand that tomorrow President Trump may announce his plan to build a Bitcoin Fort Knox and authorize the US government to buy a million Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. And I applaud that announcement and we should all applaud it. I hope that President Trump's commitment to Bitcoin is more than political expediency. The most cynical political reason for endorsing Bitcoin is to excite the 60 million Bitcoin American holders by policies that make the number go up. But it's my hope that President Trump and the DNC nominee, whoever he or she may be, will develop a deeper understanding of the earthshaking reasons to ensure that Bitcoin has a strategic reserve in the US Treasury. The most compelling of those reasons is laid out in US Space Force Major Jason Lowry's MI thesis entitled "Software." Major Lowry points out that Bitcoin has been mischaracterized as money when, in fact, it is a cyber defense system that will protect our online identities and data in cyberspace, just as we have an Air Force to protect our skies and a Navy to protect our seas. Bitcoin can protect against potential cyber attacks. It is a cyber defense weapon and a classic example of unrecognized use. Here's an analogous example: the Chinese invented gunpowder and then they used it as medicine for 200 years before other countries recognized that it was the most potent tool for power projection. The popular assumed use of Bitcoin is money, but Bitcoin is also a power projection weapon that can protect our currency and everything that we do online from cyber attacks. The first country that recognizes this function will be the new global superpower. We need to grab the reins and harness Bitcoin's full potential if we want to regain and consolidate our title as leader of the free world. Based on public information, the USA currently owns 204,000 Bitcoins, the fifth-largest Bitcoin world in the world. Adding Bitcoin to that reserve will help secure the future of the United States for the next 250 years. One of my first hires in the Kennedy administration would be Major Lowry as my top advisor as my top advisor for my national security team.

Another important use of Bitcoin for America and the world is the one that is dearest to my heart: capturing carbon and incentivizing green energy production through Bitcoin mining. I served for 40 years as an environmental champion and for a decade as a partner in the Green Tech Venture Capital firm Vantage Point, which is the number one Green Tech energy and technology firm in the world. I played key roles in developing some of the world's largest solar and wind power generation projects. Critics of Bitcoin have wrongly cast it as an environmental threat because of its high energy demand. The opposite, of course, is true. Bitcoin miners are more sensitive to energy pricing than any other industry. This means that they can only survive in the marketplace by utilizing the cheapest energy, and that invariably means waste energy and surplus power. For example, methane from landfills would otherwise go into the atmosphere, but Bitcoin miners are uniquely able to harness it as an energy source. Bitcoin mining is also the ideal partner for renewable energy and variable power projects like wind and solar. My personal experience in energy project finance left me with a deep appreciation for the critical potential for Bitcoin mining as a reliable profit center for renewable energy projects that need flexible onsite off-peak customers for intermittent energy generation in order to get financing. Bitcoin miners are the ideal projects partners for these kinds of projects.

All right, let's lean into some of the other ways that Bitcoin is good for Americans and for America. President Nixon took us off the gold standard in 1971 to finance the Vietnam War. Since then, the dollar's purchasing power has been in precipitous decline, eroding the savings and earnings of everyday Americans. Alan Greenspan, who was the chair of the Fed for 20 years, even warned that "in the absence of a gold standard, there is no way to prevent savings from confiscation through inflation." Inflation, as we all know, is theft, and it's almost always theft from the poor. The Fed has engineered an uber-efficient money printing machine to perpetrate the systematic robbery that has gutted the American middle class and decimated America's working poor. The obscene money printing has drained our citizens of their purchasing power with a hidden tax of inflation, and it was the Trump and Biden administrations' reckless embrace of money printing that has pushed the middle class over the tipping point. Now, American households are bucking under this strain. Let's look at it simply: if you had $1,000 six years ago, that $1,000 has a value of $520 today in terms of its capacity to purchase goods and services. Mortgages have doubled in four years. No wonder half of the 18 to 30 year olds are still living at home, unable to afford the homes that provide the first step toward the American dream. No wonder our younger Americans are marrying later, delaying or even abandoning the choice to start a family. Their dwindling purchasing power forces them into these sacrifices. The hopelessness of the task of steadily growing savings, which we all assumed that that was just part of our lives, has pushed this whole generation into a kind of financial nihilism and it's contributed to the epidemics of depression, of suicide, of hopelessness, of alienation, of dispossession, of the loss of pride in our country, the loss of hope for their own generation and their own futures among young Americans. Health care costs are also increasing exponentially. I talked a couple of months ago with a young New Hampshire couple and they told me with tears in their eyes how they had gotten in an argument, the husband and wife holding a crying baby in their arms at night and having to wonder about whether that baby was $50 sick or $100 sick or $500 sick before they brought him to the emergency room. Over half of Americans cannot put their hands on $1,000 if they have an emergency. If you are part of that cohort and the engine light goes on in your car, it is the apocalypse because you know you're not going to be able to afford the mechanic, you won't be able to get to work, you won't be able to pay your rent, and then you're going to be out on the sidewalk, and that despair has ended up with this army tent encampments in the cities that I live in, in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and all over the country, where armies of Americans, hardworking Americans, are now living because the engine light came on in their car, where they got two flat tires at once, or they had some other expense that was unanticipated. Walk outside, you're going to see it.

And again, I'm hearing from elderly Americans about how they cut their prescriptions, their prescription pills in two to make them last at the end of the week. They're choosing between gasoline and home heating oil and food. So many mothers have told me that they're downgrading ingredients to get out the grocery store checkout line. Americans today are being forced to make these gut-wrenching decisions because our money is broken. With a bigger American middle class, Bitcoin is the off-ramp from the inflation highway of doom. If the world were on a Bitcoin standard and our money held its value, we would all have the ability to live more abundant lives.

Bitcoiners have it right: fix the money, fix the world. The discipline of tying our dollars to hard assets like Bitcoin will also finally break our addiction to forever wars. Fiat currency was invented to fund war. As I pointed out just now, President Nixon got us off the gold standard in 1971 because printing fiat currency was the only way to continually finance the Vietnam War. Historically, fiat currency allowed a country to run out of money, and then the war would end. Or if a government wanted to fund a war, it would issue war bonds and borrow the money from its citizens or it would tell them in advance, "We're going to tax you." Governments don't need to even ask that permission now. They just print the money, and then they fund the war with fake money. If the world was on a Bitcoin standard, then there would be no war because the governments can't print Bitcoin. I'm a proponent of Bitcoin because it can defund the military industrial complex that is bent not on national defense but on international global domination.

And I'll say this: during the height of the Cold War, the military budget was about $500 billion. In 2024, today, it's double that. Why do we need twice the money that we needed during the heyday of the Cold War? Well, we need it because it has nothing to do with national defense. It has to do with global hegemony and international domination that is actually counterproductive. It's bankrupting us at home, and it has destroyed our relationships and our moral authority across the globe. Oh, let me say it again: if governments couldn't print money with a couple of keystrokes on a computer, they wouldn't be able to fund wars that never end. Again, fix the money, fix the world. And make no mistake, one of the main reasons my administration will fix our broken money is to defund the war machine. To reach that goal, I'm going to support making direct ownership of Bitcoin tax-free. The conversion of Bitcoin back into dollars will be a non-reportable transaction to the IRS and not subject to capital gains. We have to remember that the Fourth Amendment guarantees the right to privacy. As a constitutionalist, I'm an adamant defender of the right to financial and transactional privacy. When US citizens are required to report every Bitcoin transaction to the IRS, the government knows everything that we are doing with our money. Governments have no business knowing your business. More importantly, making the direct ownership of Bitcoin tax-free creates a financial incentive to own Bitcoin and not a Bitcoin ETF, which is a security and therefore subject to capital gains. This is crucial because direct ownership of Bitcoin keeps it decentralized and well, and that is the only way to prevent BlackRock and other global asset managers from having undue influence over the Bitcoin network, over its forks, and over its upgrades. In 2014, the IRS declared Bitcoin to be property and regulated the purchase and sale as a capital transaction. It's important to understand that this tax law was never passed by Congress and it was never signed into law by the president of the United States. The IRS and the SEC simply usurped government power in order to suppress decentralized financial democracy. The US Supreme Court recently of the Chevron Doctrine reopens that decision, and that decision has allowed freedom-fighting Bitcoiners to challenge the constitutionality of taxing Bitcoin. For the 2024 year, I'm telling you today that I will never, ever sign a law that taxes direct ownership of Bitcoin. I will use my power to reverse any law that does so. I will end the Biden administration's war on Bitcoin. Tax-free Bitcoin is not only critical for citizens' financial autonomy, freedom, and privacy, it is essential to keep it decentralized and democratic as Satoshi created it to be. Finally, Bitcoin guarantees property rights with freely transactable Bitcoin. No government will be able to confiscate or tax your wealth at the border. This is another example of Bitcoin's potency as a weapon against totalitarianism.

So as this election cycle starts to heat up, you have choices to make. You've heard what I propose to do. Let's compare that to what my Republican opponent proposes. And I welcome President Trump's new enthusiasm for Bitcoin, but he's only weeks into the Bitcoin dialogue, and I have the advantage of being here longer, and hopefully, his learning curve will mirror the kind that I went through. My guess is that initially, at least, there's going to be a lot of talk about pricing and how a change in government policies can make Bitcoiners wealthy. We all know that that is just one of the minor points of Bitcoin. Bitcoin is about something much bigger. Bitcoin is about our souls. It's about our values. The "price go up" feature is the least of all of its attributes. President Trump has a long way to go to explain how his personal values align with those of Bitcoiners. If he doesn't do that, then we don't really have any assurance, do we, that his endorsement is not another ephemeral monetary policy fad. That assurance will require him to repudiate some of the central policies of his last administration. During his years in the White House, President Trump had consistently spoke out against Bitcoin. In December of 2020, he was openly hostile to Bitcoin and tried to outlaw self-custody wallets. This was a time when Americans, particularly more than any time in our history, needed any store of value that they could get to compensate for the hits to their income from the lockdowns, from the declining purchasing power due to the money printing orgy, and the COVID closures of all of our businesses. In 2021, President Trump doubled down and declared that Bitcoin "just seems like a scam. I don't like it because it's another currency competing against the dollar." I'm happy that President Trump has had this evolution. I'm proud that I helped blaze a trail that made it easier for other political leaders to follow, and I'm grateful to the 50 or 60 million Bitcoiners like Michael Sailor, who were there before me and helped me understand the nation-saving potential of Bitcoin. Every Bitcoiner I know shares my own yearning for freedom, or there, my skepticism toward official orthodoxies and pronouncements, and an inclination for critical thinking that I most admire.

During COVID, neither President Trump nor President Biden protected our constitutional rights. They both restricted our right to assemble, to worship. They closed our churches—no funeral for Grandma, no weddings. They closed our businesses without due process or just compensation, in violation of the Fifth Amendment. They ended the Seventh Amendment right to jury trials. They assaulted the Fourth Amendment prohibition against warrantless searches and seizures. Also, both these administrations allowed the FBI and the spy agencies to suppress our rights to free speech by working with social media companies to deplatform people who criticize government policies. I hope that President Trump's change of heart in Bitcoin is evidence of a newfound and deep-seated commitment to personal freedoms, to our Constitution, to our Bill of Rights. Will President Trump fight for Bitcoin if he's elected? I wish he had mentioned Bitcoin in the RNC speech last week. I'm disappointed he spent a lot of the last week attacking President Bukele of El Salvador, the only country on a Bitcoin standard. President Bukele is the most popular president in El Salvador's history, and with Bitcoin's help, he has turned the country around. Bitcoin helped him grow the economy and reduce crime. The US should want to take a page from President Bukele's playbook and learn some of the lessons that he has to teach us about Bitcoin. And even more alarming, President Trump, in an interview last month with Bloomberg, floated the idea of bringing on Jamie Dimon as his Secretary of Treasury. I'm grateful that President Trump yesterday walked back that comment, but I'm not sure how he could have ever considered bringing on one of the biggest, longtime critics of Bitcoin and the world's ultimate advocate for centralized control if he truly is committed in his soul to the freedom and decentralization that we all are committed to. Those choices don't match the spiritual alignment of Bitcoin. Personally, I would rather see somebody like Michael Sailor or Caitlyn Long as treasury secretary. They are brilliant, they are encyclopedic, they're forward-thinking, they deeply love our country, and they represent the ideals of decentralization and economic democracy.

Finally, President Trump has had four years to pardon Ross Ulbricht, Julian Assange, and Edward Snowden, and he didn't do it. We need to ask ourselves why. I've already looked into those cases, and I plan on pardoning them all on day one. Oh, and this election year, I encourage you to study your choices. Look at the candidates' policy, but more importantly, look at their actions, to decide if they are genuinely part of the problem or if they're part of the solution. Decide if they align with what you believe in, in your heart. Remember what Americans need and what we want, and then vote accordingly. I want to leave you today with a core belief in the Bitcoin community. Bitcoin is the currency of freedom, the currency of liberty, the currency of hope. It restores self-sovereignty back to the individual, which is the whole purpose of American democracy. It gives us digital property rights, which is the core of our democracy, and it provides us a store of value that will allow middle-class Americans to live in abundance again.

I want to be the president who can bring back hope, and I'm grateful to be part of your Bitcoin community. In fact, I don't think of myself as red, I don't think of myself as blue, and I don't even think of myself as purple. Those are the colors of the political parties. Instead, I think of myself as [Applause] orange. That is the color of freedom, and it's true that President Trump has orange hair, and I can only admire him for that from afar. I'll never be able to match him on that. It's a really great start, but I have an orange heart, and that's what you support. Thank you all very much, and God bless you.

Share