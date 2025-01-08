Citizens of the Great White North, it’s time to panic—apparently. Our beloved neighbour to the south has a new plan: to annex Canada!

Yes, dear friends, the boisterous real-estate mogul, “reality” TV star, and Bible salesman turned White House headliner—President Donald J. Trump—is allegedly on the warpath, armed with tweets that threaten to transform Tim Hortons into Dunkin’ Donuts faster than you can say “Double-Double.”

Canadian media outlets have sounded the alarm, as if we should all start brushing up on our Pledge of Allegiance. But it’s just the fine art of kayfabe. Those not addicted to televised wrestling might be asking: “Kay-what?” In the squared circle of the WWE, kayfabe is the tradition of keeping up appearances, pretending the rivalries and alliances are real to satisfy the audience’s thirst for drama. President Trump, a WWE Hall of Famer, apparently studied this concept as if it were his personal Art of the Deal 2.0. Now, every time he floats a wild “out there” idea—like gobbling up Canada—it’s effectively a promo. And it works.

A wrestler stands in the ring, microphone in hand, yelling, “I’m gonna annihilate my opponent in five minutes flat!” The fans either cheer or boo—both are music to the wrestler’s ears. That’s what Trump loves. Except instead of throwing sweaty forearms at opponents, Trump is threatening to steamroll across the 49th parallel with rhetorical flair, presumably promising to replace our beloved loonies with golden Trump Doubloons™.

From time to time, Trump likes to play the “bad guy” or WWE “Heel” who thrives on the collective outrage of various groups, including now the average Canadian, it seems, like an uninvited guest at a Tim Hortons drive-thru loudly demanding an 'American-sized' coffee. Every outraged tweet is another Ding! Ding! Ding! in the ring.

Wrestlers don’t say, “I might show up and see how I feel.” They scream, “I’ll wipe the floor with you and your entire family!” By the same token, Trump’s “Let’s annex Canada!” doesn’t reflect an actual plan—it’s more like, “I am the biggest, baddest politician on the planet, bow before me at Mar-a-Lago!”

Wrestlers chase reactions—boos, cheers, or terrified gasps. Trump’s version? Global headlines, social media meltdowns, and Woke Canadians Googling “how to flee to Greenland. No, wait, scratch that. Where can I go? Help!”

If Trump were serious about annexing Canada, he wouldn’t blare it on social media like an amateur. Instead, this is Negotiation Tactics 101: Tell everyone you want to devour the entire buffet, then settle for a single slice of pizza. Trump is basically launching a rhetorical nuke, then expecting Canada to say, “Wait, let’s talk about tariffs or pharmaceuticals or hockey player transfers.” The compromise ends up being something far less terrifying than annexation, and everyone breathes a sigh of relief.

Share

Further reading: