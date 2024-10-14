I un-paused my subscriptions the other day—in a moment of optimism about my future writing output after taking a megadose of B vitamins—only to receive the news that my mother-in-law had just died, which, to say the least, took the wind out of my sails.

Normally, I would have phoned my mother to tell her the sad news, but then I experienced a second shock, remembering—as I do several times a day—that she herself had died just a few weeks earlier. Yes, it hurts. Then there was my father-in-law, who died a few months prior, and my uncle…

Like my own mother, my mother-in-law, Kathleen, was raised in a large and economically poor family. Her dad drove cattle for a living through the winding lanes of Kerry, they dug turf for heat, and they knew how to make the most of very little. Kathleen, like many young Irish children at the time, had to work to help support her family. She left school at 14 and was put on a cart bound for a farm milking cows by hand. She also worked cleaning bottles in a pub in Killarney. Here’s some old film from Killarney, as it was at that time:

At 15 she migrated on her own to London, England, to clean houses for rich people and work in a cake factory - can you imagine that? The priest at her funeral in Bantry, West Cork, spoke about some of these experiences:

My wife, Maria, in the arms of Kathleen in 1969:

My 'pause' from writing was never truly a pause. I write most days, but recent stress has fuelled a mild form of doomerism in my thoughts and drafts. This, in turn, has led to procrastination in publishing. I've struggled to find the willpower to complete my articles. Yet, I firmly believe that ceasing to write or share our thoughts on world events makes doom more likely, so as long as I have readers, I will continue to write.

