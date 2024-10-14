I un-paused my subscriptions the other day—in a moment of optimism about my future writing output after taking a megadose of B vitamins—only to receive the news that my mother-in-law had just died, which, to say the least, took the wind out of my sails.
Normally, I would have phoned my mother to tell her the sad news, but then I experienced a second shock, remembering—as I do several times a day—that she herself had died just a few weeks earlier. Yes, it hurts. Then there was my father-in-law, who died a few months prior, and my uncle…
Like my own mother, my mother-in-law, Kathleen, was raised in a large and economically poor family. Her dad drove cattle for a living through the winding lanes of Kerry, they dug turf for heat, and they knew how to make the most of very little. Kathleen, like many young Irish children at the time, had to work to help support her family. She left school at 14 and was put on a cart bound for a farm milking cows by hand. She also worked cleaning bottles in a pub in Killarney. Here’s some old film from Killarney, as it was at that time:
At 15 she migrated on her own to London, England, to clean houses for rich people and work in a cake factory - can you imagine that? The priest at her funeral in Bantry, West Cork, spoke about some of these experiences:
My wife, Maria, in the arms of Kathleen in 1969:
My 'pause' from writing was never truly a pause. I write most days, but recent stress has fuelled a mild form of doomerism in my thoughts and drafts. This, in turn, has led to procrastination in publishing. I've struggled to find the willpower to complete my articles. Yet, I firmly believe that ceasing to write or share our thoughts on world events makes doom more likely, so as long as I have readers, I will continue to write.
Hello Mathew,
The black and white photos of your family spurred me to drag out my old family photos, the average size family back then was four children, and our backyard was so big they were three fully grown Queensland Nut Trees that we climbed regularly. We also had an outhouse that was completely covered in ferns, and after finishing our business we used to sprinkle sawdust to dampen the smell for the next person.
The fern around the outhouse eventually died and became dry and brittle, one cracker night a stray spark burnt the outhouse down, we had the best bonfire in the street that night. But it did create a big problem for such a large family. Shortly after that we had this Newfangled Wang Dang Flush Toilet complete with somewhere to wash your hands, who would have thought that a disaster like your outhouse burning down was what it took to bring about a change for the better.
Looking back, I can remember being about 5 or 6 when John F Kennedy was assassinated, we had a black and white TV then, so I got to see it all. For some reason even at that age I somehow determined that JFK was a good man. It was a very sad time and even back then I didn't believe there was only one shooter, I was upset even at that age and asked myself, “why”.
Your photo of Kathleen at rest in the church was moving, I seem to have a problem dealing with death and avoid funerals like the plague. Just saying I don't normally reply to everyone on Substack, thank you for sharing your life and of course you have my condolences.
Regards Gazza
oh my Matthew, you are on a very rough cobblestone road. So sorry you lost all these family members in such a short time, barely enough to take a breath. Thank you for sharing. We all think of you and pray for you that you might find peace and get away from the doom think. After every hurricane the sun shines again. We know, first hand.