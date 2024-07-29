I thought this was one of those parody videos (warning: extreme cringe):

That’s a large group of “white women for Kamala,” or as one of them proudly said on this Zoom call with over 100,000 clones, “Karens for Kamala,” and another, “Witches for Kamala.”

Apparently, these “Karens” or KHive fandom politics cult members believe that any white women who do not vote for Kamala are racist bigots. They are horrified that the majority of white women voted for Trump, but they clearly do nothing to persuade them otherwise. All they do is scold, rebuke, and lie. They represent the bureaucratic and managerial class of psycho-nannies—brainwashed by the elites and then sicced on the plebs—that collectively form a core component of the Psycho-Nanny State. They do the political kindergarten dirty work—sometimes literally in kindergarten, as with the speaker in the video—for those who rule our world—your classic divide-and-conquer Maoist struggle session activism and propaganda.

It’s just another good reason to reduce the size of the State as quickly as possible. Once this has been achieved, and once AI has taken any other bureaucrat/administration/BS jobs, what will these people do all day long?

