Karina Gould, Canada’s Chief Karen and clone of Dame Jacinda, is seen here celebrating a Nazi in the Canadian parliament:

She is the archetypical Canadian Karen. Here she is demanding an Orwellian Big Brother Memory Hole for the whole affair of the Nazi:

Is this supposed to be an improvement on choosing Bobblehead Azimo, whose role model was her Grandfather, an actual Nazi?

And then there’s globalist Bankster Carney (slightly doctored post of his):

I wonder if he is thinking of changing up that post on a daily basis. Here are some variations I guess he might use:

"I'm in... to save the planet, one private jet ride at a time." "I'm in... because Davos told me to be." "I'm in... for corporate socialism disguised as “climate action”" "I'm in... to ensure your small business stays out." "I'm in... to ensure the 0.1% sleep soundly at night." "I'm in... for digital IDs and carbon credit tracking." "I'm in... to privatize gains and socialize losses." "I'm in... for policies where only billionaires win." "I'm in... to lead Canada into debt bondage." "I'm in... for your pension funds." "I'm in... for unaccountable technocratic rule." "I'm in... to sell you out to the highest bidder." "I'm in... to take neo-feudalism to the next level."

Share

Further reading: