Kamala claims to be smart:
And she claims to be truthful:
What counts as smart and truthful and a New York Times Bestselling author these days?
The plagiarism in Ms Harris’s book ranges from “minor transgressions” to more “serious infractions”, according to Dr Weber.
The academic identified lengthy passages on a New York City community court initiative based in midtown Manhattan which appeared to have been copied and pasted from Wikipedia.
At other points, he argued she had lifted statistics on high school graduation rates from an Associated Press report published by NBC News without attribution.
He also highlighted striking similarities between passages in her book and articles produced by other news outlets.
Some paragraphs appear to have been cribbed from press releases put out by Ms Harris’s own office highlighting her successful prosecutions, and including “misleading embellishments”.
But just how bad can it be? Here’s one of many examples:
Some people may be shocked by this, but I’ve found this behaviour to be fairly normal amongst the collectivist authoritarian elites these days, as I’ve written about in previous articles (see below). ‘Fake it ‘till you make it’ seems to be their modus vivendi, so why would their book writing be any different?
Further reading:
Yes, but she has a book out! You know - that makes her 'serious'.
At least if you've never heard her speak.
Hello Mathew,
The American Government has been captured by the military industrial complex, unfortunately neither Trump or Kamala will solve America's growing economic problems. Over my lifetime we have seen America inflict war upon unsuspecting nations killing civilians with little or no regard, let me assure you that the ruling class would have no hesitations in killing their own people.
We certainly live in interesting times, so buckle up and hold onto your hat.