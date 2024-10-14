Kamala claims to be smart:

And she claims to be truthful:

What counts as smart and truthful and a New York Times Bestselling author these days?

The plagiarism in Ms Harris’s book ranges from “minor transgressions” to more “serious infractions”, according to Dr Weber.

The academic identified lengthy passages on a New York City community court initiative based in midtown Manhattan which appeared to have been copied and pasted from Wikipedia.

At other points, he argued she had lifted statistics on high school graduation rates from an Associated Press report published by NBC News without attribution.

He also highlighted striking similarities between passages in her book and articles produced by other news outlets.

Some paragraphs appear to have been cribbed from press releases put out by Ms Harris’s own office highlighting her successful prosecutions, and including “misleading embellishments”.