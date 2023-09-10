Justin Introduces Canada's Future Prime Minister, Xavier, to World Leaders

Share this postJustin Introduces Canada's Future Prime Minister, Xavier, to World Leadersmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchJustin Introduces Canada's Future Prime Minister, Xavier, to World LeadersBecause that's how democracy works, right? Progressive neo-feudalism?Mathew AldredSep 10, 2023∙ Paid11Share this postJustin Introduces Canada's Future Prime Minister, Xavier, to World Leadersmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred