Why is Epstein writing to himself as “dear Bill”?

Why does Masha think Epstein would be interested in this?

Why has this been redacted?

Who is he asking about torture here?

Maxwell, according to Epstein: “he was passed away”. With his network, that’s not an idle remark. But who is the recipient of this message?

Was this supposed to be funny?

“Can bring a little baby back for you…or two”.

And is this supposed to impress someone?

Surely, neither worked for Mossad, right?

And where did he find time to abuse people on Xbox?

Questions, questions, questions — and millions of documents still left to dig through.