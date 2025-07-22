The UK government has launched a formal review of the state pension age, currently 66 and set to rise to 67 by 2028, with plans for 68 between 2044–2046. This review, due to conclude by 2027, is assessing long-term affordability in light of rising life expectancy and increasing fiscal pressure on the pension system. While the triple lock (guaranteeing pension increases by inflation, earnings, or 2.5%) remains in place for now, the review will consider its long-term sustainability alongside the retirement age timeline.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned that if the triple lock continues, the state pension age could rise as high as 74 by the late 2060s to avoid untenable cost burdens. The Office for Budget Responsibility has echoed similar concerns, projecting that pension spending could triple by 2030. Meanwhile, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall have stated that while the triple lock won’t be scrapped, the current system is unsustainable without future changes.

For younger workers—particularly those born after April 1977—the current expectation is retirement at 68, but this could shift upwards depending on the review’s outcome. Alongside this, the government has revived the Pensions Commission to address the fact that nearly half of working-age adults aren’t saving enough for retirement. Individuals are being encouraged to boost personal savings, as relying on the state pension alone may become increasingly risky.

As the UK considers raising the state pension age to 68 or even 74 for future generations, it’s doing so in a context where the long-term health of the population is deteriorating—not improving. Despite medical advances, rates of chronic illness, obesity, mental health disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions are climbing. Many workers in their 50s and 60s are already struggling with complex health issues that make continued employment difficult, let alone extending that work life into their 70s. The notion that people will remain healthy and productive until age 74 is not supported by current epidemiological trends, especially in lower-income populations, where manual labour, poor nutrition, and limited access to healthcare exacerbate early decline.

Compounding this is the rise of AI and automation, which are rapidly displacing traditional forms of employment. By the 2030s and 2040s, vast swaths of jobs—especially those requiring mid-level skill and effort—will be gone. Universal Basic Income (UBI, e.g. funded by AI taxation) may be proposed as a stopgap, but it doesn’t resolve the deeper issue: a growing surplus population with limited purpose, declining health, and no meaningful role in society. The illusion of working longer for a pension becomes cruel in this context—there may be no jobs to work, and many won’t be physically or mentally capable of doing them even if they exist.

This collision course—deteriorating public health, rising pension age, and vanishing employment—is a recipe for profound societal instability. It undermines not only economic viability but also human dignity. We are heading toward a future in which people are asked to "work longer and save more" while being simultaneously rendered obsolete and unwell. Without a radical rethink of economic structure, public health policy, and social purpose, the outcome will not be dignified ageing or robust retirement—but mass demoralisation and preventable suffering.

“Just Another 12 Years, Barry”

(A Palliative Workfare Tale)

Barry Jenks was 62 and only needed to make it to 74. Then he could stop hauling bricks.

Twelve more years. Four thousand three hundred and eighty-two days, give or take. Not that he was counting. Except he was. He’d scrawled it in fading marker on the inside of his lunchbox lid: “Days to Pension: X”. He updated it each morning with a cracked biro between sips of Tesco-brand "Energy Water" (50p, sponsored by Blackrock-Kraft-Digital Wellness).

Barry had been laying foundation blocks since Thatcher. His knees were gone. His back bent like a question mark. His left hip had already been triaged for replacement back in 2033, but the NHS queue meant an estimated surgery date of August 2046. He’d laugh, but it hurt to breathe.

His GP—finally reached last year after a 9-hour AI queue on NHS CompassCare™—had chirped out the standard prescription: “Gentle walking, reduced stress, and an anti-inflammatory diet! Stay vibrant until 74™.” The accompanying pamphlet, Healthy Horizons for Pre-Retirees, featured a smiling centenarian jogging past an organic farm shop. Barry barked a laugh so hard his rib spasmed.

He couldn’t afford “anti-inflammatory.” He could barely afford food. After rent, utilities, and government-mandated Longevity Compliance Insurance, his UBI supplement stretched just far enough to cover a week’s worth of nutritional entropy: a tub of Macaroni Substitute™, proudly “Fortified with Hope”; a pouch of I Can’t Believe It’s Not Cheese Cheezcubes®, now boasting 3% Real Colour; a jar of ShelfLife™ Fishpaste Spread, enhanced with 12% Simulated Fishyness™; a vacuum-packed Lo-Sleep Loaf™, described on the label as a “breadlike product for the budget-conscious sleeper”; a Cramp-B-Gone™ Rehydration Pouch in a vaguely Chili Lime flavour; and a dented tin of GovGreens® Medley, containing limp kale-like leaves, soy cellulose, and something ambiguously labelled “Bean Variant.”

And once a month, a bonus item—courtesy of the Nutritional Loyalty Threshold™—which this time was Orange-Like Beverage Gel™ ("A Taste Memory of Citrus").

By the time he finished eating, he was more inflamed than before. But the NHS chatbot still insisted: “You're doing great, Barry. Just 12 more years to go. Think positive thoughts—pension processing begins at 74.3!”

Fresh food existed, but he couldn’t afford the DeCarbon Levy on fruit, veg, or meat. Not unless he skipped heating for the week. His downstairs neighbour, Alfie, had tried that last winter. Turned off the radiator, bought a cauliflower. Let’s just say Alfie wouldn’t be worrying about potassium intake anymore. The council sent a griefbot and a voucher for a commemorative NFT.

Each morning, Barry limped to the work site in a borrowed exoskeleton rated for “Mild Assistive Productivity.” It chirped motivational slogans into his ear:

“Remember Barry: Pension Age = Purpose Age!”

“Longevity is Productivity™!”

“The system hasn’t failed you—your mitochondria have!”

His foreman, a 22-year-old with neurotweaks and a BlackRock-Pfizer TechDiploma, oversaw Barry like a zookeeper. “You alright there, old-timer? Need a gel snack?”

Barry smiled. His remaining teeth twinged. “Just another 12 years, mate.”

At night he dreamt of the beach. Or rather, a beach, since he’d never been to one. He imagined it hurt less there. That maybe, if he made it to 74, the government would send him a brochure.

But deep down, Barry knew. Almost no one reached 74. Not bricklayers. Not pipefitters. Not the men who kept the towers standing. Not those who built the world but were never allowed to own even a brick of it. A few pen-pushers limped across the finish line—those who hadn’t been replaced by algorithms decades ago. The rest were quietly reassigned to “purposeful engagement units,” filing phantom reports, attending virtual mindfulness seminars, or conducting productivity self-audits for pensions they’d never live to claim.

So he reset his pension counter:

Days to 74: 4,381

And picked up his trowel.

