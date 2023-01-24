Share this postJordan Peterson: From "Take The Damn Vaccine!" to "Over My Dead Body"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJordan Peterson: From "Take The Damn Vaccine!" to "Over My Dead Body"Jordan says he has a high IQ, still...Mathew AldredJan 24, 2023∙ Paid36Share this postJordan Peterson: From "Take The Damn Vaccine!" to "Over My Dead Body"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in