Share this postJoe Biden (2020): "There's not one single bit of evidence not one little tiny bit to say anything done was wrong."mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJoe Biden (2020): "There's not one single bit of evidence not one little tiny bit to say anything done was wrong.""I don't know what he was doing I know he was on the board I found out he was on the board after he was on the board and that was it."Mathew AldredAug 01, 2023∙ Paid19Share this postJoe Biden (2020): "There's not one single bit of evidence not one little tiny bit to say anything done was wrong."mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in