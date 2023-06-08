Jimmy Dore: "Ask the salesman, he's the expert"

Share this postJimmy Dore: "Ask the salesman, he's the expert"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchJimmy Dore: "Ask the salesman, he's the expert""Well, it looks like we got ourselves a reader"Mathew AldredJun 08, 2023∙ Paid15Share this postJimmy Dore: "Ask the salesman, he's the expert"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred