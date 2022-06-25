Share this postJim Jordan: "When the government told us that the vaccinated couldn’t get COVID-19, was that a lie or a guess?" mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJim Jordan: "When the government told us that the vaccinated couldn’t get COVID-19, was that a lie or a guess?" Dr. Birx: I Don't KnowMathew AldredJun 25, 2022∙ Paid3Share this postJim Jordan: "When the government told us that the vaccinated couldn’t get COVID-19, was that a lie or a guess?" mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in