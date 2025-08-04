Yesterday:

Mike Johnson, the 56th Speaker of the House of Representatives in America. We're here with a delegation of members of the House. We're so grateful to be in Israel, particularly on this day, recognising the destruction of the two temples in two types of history. But it is such a moving time for us to be here, to be here at the wailing wall. We've offered our prayers, we put our notes into the wall and just. Additionally, we're so moved by the hospitality of the people and the great love of Israel. Our prayer is that America will always stand with Israel and that we will we we pray for the preservation and the peace of Jerusalem. That's what Scripture tells us to do. It's a matter of faith for us and a commitment that we have. God bless you.

My dear burrowmates,

I write to you today from beneath a withered cedar stump, ears flat against the trembling soil, having just heard Speaker Mike Johnson declare that American support for Israel is “a matter of faith.”

Apparently, the Prince of Peace — He who rebuked swords and wept over Jerusalem and its rebellion — is now portrayed as the spiritual sponsor of modern ethno-nationalist militarism. Never mind that the very religious establishment being exalted still regards Jesus as a blasphemer, a heretic, and at best the misguided leader of a fringe Jewish sect. Yet here we are, watching Christian politicians kneel at their feet — as if Golgotha were merely an unfortunate theological misunderstanding.

Let me be clear: I am, by temperament, an agnostic rabbit (though I can testify with confidence that there is non-human intelligence). But having read the Christian Bible—carefully, and without the commentary of a TV Evangelist—I can say this without twitching: Jesus was not a lobbyist for the Likud Party.

He did not pray at a checkpoint or an old wall.

He did not consult Netanyahu before flipping tables in the Temple and condemning the Jewish religious leaders.

The historical Jesus—yes, the radical Galilean who hung out with lepers, tax cheats, and Samaritan women—had absolutely no interest in the reconstitution of political Israel. He transcended it.

He redefined the temple as His body.

He redefined “Israel” as those who do the will of the Father, whatever their ethnicity.

He redefined Jerusalem as a symbol of a desolate and rebellious killer of prophets, not the capital of a modern, socially engineered ethno-state or military zone.

And yet here we are: A U.S. Congressman shows up in occupied territory, sweating under the sun, solemnly announcing that backing a nuclear-armed state with a messianic apartheid complex is an act of faith.

Let us be intellectually sober: this “faith” Johnson invokes is not Christianity—it’s dispensationalist geopolitics masquerading as piety. A belief system welded together by 19th-century Puritans, Victorian imperialists, and American televangelists with Texan belt buckles and secret Mossad funding.

It teaches that:

Jesus can’t return until the Jews are back in Palestine.

The State of Israel is God’s Rolex countdown clock.

Palestinian suffering is irrelevant, unless it's interfering with prophecy.

This is not a righteous or holy theology. It’s propaganda, delivered with a smile, signed in blood.

If you're interested in how we got to this point, there’s a short history here:

But here’s the speed-run:

1600s: Puritans in England read Ezekiel and get goosebumps.

1800s: Lord Shaftesbury tells Parliament it's Britain’s divine duty to rebuild Judea (also: secure trade routes).

1909: The Scofield Bible hits U.S. shelves, inserting footnotes that would make Jesus himself ask for a red pen.

1948: Israel is born. Evangelicals squeal with eschatological delight.

2020s: You get Mike Johnson in a kippah explaining foreign policy through Psalm 122 while Congress approves another billion-dollar arms shipment.

What would Jesus say at the Wall — assuming he gave much thought to a pile of old stones from a temple God Himself allowed to be torn down?

Picture this: Jesus returns — in human form, once again. Not (yet) as the commander of angelic legions smiting every hypocritical priest, politician, and weapons contractor on the planet (though, admittedly, that version has its appeal).

He walks the streets of Jerusalem. He sees the razor wire. He sees the bulletproof tour buses. He sees the rows of tear gas canisters stamped “Made in America.”

Then, near the Western Wall, he spots Speaker Mike Johnson, striking a reverent pose for the cameras, slipping a laminated prayer card from AIPAC into a crevice like a divine suggestion box.

And what does Jesus say? I can only imagine:

“Woe unto you, speakers and lobbyists, for you tithe unto Raytheon and kill the innocent children of Gaza. You traverse land and sea to secure a military aid package, and when you succeed, you make your disciples twice the sons of hell you are.”

“Christian Zionism” is not a Christian faith, not in any first-century sense, or even the majority consensus organised church version of the last two thousand years. It is a theopolitical hallucination, engineered to sanctify power and anaesthetise compassion. Even a simple, well-read lagomorph like myself can sniff that out.

The carpenter from Nazareth — in human form — wouldn’t be stuffing prayer notes into an ancient wall. He’d be in the rubble, pulling children from the dust, at the very least.

Though frankly, if he showed up in today’s “Holy Land” in human form, I doubt he’d last an hour — not before an AI drone flagged him as a high-risk agitator, or a sniper took the shot for laughs in the next viral IDF video.

From beneath the roots,

T.W. Burrows

