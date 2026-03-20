There are times when a politician, standing besides flags, opens his mouth and reveals not merely a policy but a cosmology. This was one of those moments. This rabbit listened, twitched once, and wrote in the margin: Ah. So we are doing pagan empire with a reading list now.

The first problem is that it is morally ugly. The second is that it is intellectually clumsy. And the third, which ought to trouble any Christian within earshot, is that it completely misses the point of Christianity. Christianity does not teach that Christ “lost” because he was crucified, nor that truth is measured by who can kill more people in the short term. The whole claim is the opposite: that Christ voluntarily submitted to death, defeated it by rising again, and will return not as a failed moralist but as judge and king. The apparent defeat is the victory. This is the paradox the worldly mind cannot see, because the worldly mind keeps mistaking restraint for impotence and sacrifice for failure.

Genghis Khan, in Christian terms, is brute temporal force, conquest on horseback, domination written in blood and smoke. Christ is something else entirely: a kingdom founded not on immediate military victory but on witness, sacrifice, and spiritual authority. “My kingdom is not of this world” does not mean Christ lacked power. It means he refused to wield power in the manner of warlords and empires. The point is not that Christ could not crush his enemies. The point is that he did not. And the Christian story does not end with martyrdom frozen in place forever beneath the boot of history. It ends with the return of the King. So when a modern political leader invokes Christ as though he were merely a gentler and less successful version of Genghis Khan, he is not displaying hard-headed wisdom. He is displaying a profound misunderstanding of the faith he has just used as rhetorical furniture.

The difficulty, then, is not simply that the comparison is offensive. It is that it reveals a mind for which power is the only intelligible category. Once one says, in essence, that history favours the strong and morality without force counts for little, one has converted the moral universe into a butcher’s ledger. Very well. Let us keep the standard. If survival and domination are the measure, then every tyrant with sufficient horsepower becomes a philosopher, and every mass grave is merely a persuasive argument. Christ becomes, on this reading, a tragic sentimentalist who neglected procurement. Genghis Khan becomes a kind of horse-mounted ethicist, galloping across Asia to demonstrate that slaughter is truth with momentum.

But the blunder grows worse the longer one stares at it. Because once one appeals to force as historical proof, one invites an awkward accounting of whose force, exactly, we are discussing. Israel, in this story, is not a lone lion of antiquity standing naked against the wilderness with only its own claws and covenant. It is fused to the armouries, subsidies, vetoes, diplomatic cover, and strategic indulgences of the American imperium. So the great lesson becomes not that right is proven by might, but that clients of empire should be cautious when mistaking borrowed thunder for divine endorsement. One can hardly thunder about history vindicating the strong while one’s military metabolism depends upon a superpower’s treasury and supply lines.

And this is where the trap snaps shut. For if might proves righteousness, then defeat must imply error, weakness, impurity, or some deficiency of worth. That is the standard. One does not get to worship the tribunal of power only on the days it returns flattering verdicts. If survival is the test, then reliance itself becomes a confession. If conquest is the credential, then borrowed conquest is merely dependency with banners. It is a remarkable thing to preach the gospel of strength while demanding more foreign money, more foreign missiles, more foreign rescue, and more foreign reverence.

The deeper sickness is ancient and familiar. It is the belief that power is not merely necessary, which is sometimes true, but cleansing. That if one is sufficiently armed, one no longer needs to argue from justice because outcome itself becomes absolution. At that point the soul of a people is quietly transferred from church, and conscience into the weapons depot. The state becomes god. Survival becomes sacrament. Bombs become theology with better logistics.

The rabbit’s conclusion is simple. Mr Netanyahu did not merely mangle Durant, that melancholy atheist historian who confessed he had “abandoned belief in a personal and loving God.” He also managed, in a single flourish, to insult Christians by mistaking the crucifixion for defeat and to expose the cold mechanism ticking beneath his own rhetoric. He spoke as though Christ were merely a less successful Khan, as though resurrection were an embarrassing failure of optics, as though the final court of appeal in history were not God but superior firepower. That is not Christianity. It is the old imperial creed dressed up for the press conference: power first, morality after, and victory treated as proof of innocence.

Genghis Khan, to be fair, would probably have appreciated the honesty. He would at least have had the courtesy not to pretend this was ethics.

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