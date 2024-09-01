Jesse Michels Interviews Danny Sheehan
‘Crazy Conspiracy Theories’, CIA PSYOPs, or Truthful and Mind-Blowing Revelations?
Apologies for not writing much over the last couple of weeks. I'll get back into the swing of things at some point, no doubt. My mum's passing really took the wind out of my sails, to say the least.
In the meantime, I would really like to hear all my readers' opinions on the revelations and claims made in this interview by Jesse Michels with Danny Sheehan:
Further reading:
Hello Matthew,
Please accept my sympathies on the loss of your mother, good to see that you are battling on.
Cheers mate
Two & a half hours? Get fkn real, man! This is how the minions win, they drown us in the sheer weight of their heinous crimes. Lists so long my eyelids grow heavy, my sight grows dim. 😪 Also, my friend, thoughts with you over your mum. 😘