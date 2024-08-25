Disclaimer: This article is not medical advice. Consult your doctor for medical advice.

Michael Yeadon, a retired ex-Chief Scientist, and vice-president for the science division of Pfizer Pharmaceutical company in the UK, was one of the first scientists to speak out against his old company’s modRNA gene therapy product. In return, he was either ignored or demonized by the legacy media. Nevertheless, over time he became quite famous and outspoken, at least in dissident circles. I’ve not been following him much recently, but it seems he has become quite radical in his ideas. He’s even attacking Ivermectin, as here in this interview:

Transcript:

Yeadon: Actually something I need to mention, I've only learned in the last three weeks and so you probably won't have heard it. But it all fits when I say it. You know that there was a, you know, team hero, the alternative media people, not me, people who are 100 times more famous around the world. I won't mention at this particular point, but you all know who I'm thinking about - many doctors who are Americans. And as soon as the pandemic arrived, they came up with early treatment for COVID-19, didn't they? And they pushed and pushed and pushed. First I thought there was a virus and so it was great that they were coming out with treatments. Then later when I realized there wasn't I thought they were pushing harmless placebos on the worried well and they're providing a belief structure that really is a pandemic otherwise why would these clever people be going out of their way to sell you this stuff and it's like, unfortunately, it's much worse than that. One of the center stage drugs that they want you to take, Ivermectin, is one of the most violent fertility toxins that I’ve ever come across. And I didn't know this because like you, you probably didn't think to do the deep research and I didn't. So someone contacted me a few weeks ago with a bloody great dossier of papers that go back from its discovery and is unquestionably at around the doses you're being suggested to take - in rats and rabbits, and in some limited studies in humans – it reduces the ability to conceive and to grow babies to term and doesn't it fit?

There is nothing that's major on the world stage that's accidental. That's the problem. And so now you know there's nothing major on the world stage that's accidental, who put Ivermectin there?

Well, the perpetrators did. And why did they put it there? It's like if you don't get jabbed and avoid impacts on your facility, a good chunk of you will take Ivermectin instead.

It gets worse, and then I'll stop talking about this cause I haven't written about it yet, but it's on my mind.

There are lots of other supplements that the worried well take and again I thought it was mainly a money making business, right? A money making business. They'll sell you K2 or whatever it is. There's and there's loads of things I've never heard of you looking in the so-called health food store. My wife will often ask me hat will this do? I've said I've never heard of it.

I was originally a chemist and toxicologist. I've never heard of it. Have to look it up. It's real. It does exist. But so I thought they were just flogging benign placebo to the ‘worried well’, to steal money off them. Unfortunately, it's not so; many of the supplements, including most of the really famous ones hamper the elimination from your body of Ivermectin. So if you're a person who thinks, well, I'm going to take care of my health and not have the jabs, I've got this Ivermectin that will protect me and I've got all these other supplements and those supplements stop your body eliminating Ivermectin. It’s a drug, and negative drug drug interaction.

It's like this can't be coincidence, folks. It's not coincidence, but there were several of these health supplements that the papers specifically showed were what's called PGP or protein peak inhibitors. Additionally, hydrometric secretion involves peak-like protein pathways. Oh my God, and we have Ivermectin in the bathroom cabinet and all the PGP inhibitor supplements in the kitchen cupboard and just we threw them all in bin.

(Delingpole) What it shows is, as Albert Pikes famously said, ‘When they want a hero, we will supply them’. So during the whole pandemic, the fake pandemic, there were various freedom fighters that you've hinted at, particularly the American doctors who emerged apparently as heroes for our side that they too were questioning the system and they were fighting back. The ones that get prominence are always working for the enemy.

Yeadon: Yes. That's the point. Without naming individuals or certain people who I would have regarded professionally as my peers pretty much - they've grown large organizations with the purpose of which is now absolutely clear to me.

I look forward to seeing Yeadon’s written evidence that Ivermectin creates infertility in humans and animals. If this is the case, you would have thought that the millions of farmers who use it would have noticed something, right? In fact, every farmer I know uses it to keep their animals fit and healthy - and good breeders. Horse breeders use it too for there expensive horses.

In the meantime, I will continue researching the subject. What I do know is that those who have studied Ivermectin very rigorously, like Dr Lawrie, reject this idea that it creates infertility when properly used. In fact, it appears Dr Yeadon shared his ‘evidence’ with Dr Lawrie and she reviews it here:

Okay, so I have just taken a look at the first study on Tim Truth’s list[1], the reference shared with me by Dr. Yeadon. It’s a 2015 Iranian study conducted in rabbits[2]. It is not clear whether this particular study underwent ethics approval or peer review. The journal is not indexed. Here are a few considerations. The study comprises different experiments. In the first experiment, 48 little female rabbits weighing between 1.2 and 2 kilograms were divided into eight groups. Thirty-six (36) were given ivermectin in a daily injection for 8 weeks (56 days). Thus, for rabbits weighing 2 kilograms, for example, the total amount of ivermectin given over the 56 days was 448 mg. This ivermectin dose is extremely high.

If the equivalent study were to be conducted in human subjects, a total dose for a 60-kilogramme woman would be 13.44 grams. The latter amounts to a daily dose of 240 mg per day for 56 days, which is 20 x 12 mg tablets daily – two strips of 10 tablets for 56 days!

Did these female rabbits remain infertile once the ivermectin cleared their system? We don’t know. On the second mating, there were more offspring than the first, so with time it is quite likely that fertility might have returned to normal after a time. Would giving a human female 20 x 12 mg ivermectin tablets a day for 56 days similarly impact fertility? Quite possibly… Would it be reversible? Quite possibly … we just don’t know because no scientist is likely to do such a study like this in human beings. It would be pointless and dangerous, wouldn’t it? Can we deduce from this study that ivermectin is an effective eugenics tool for the Globalist depopulation agenda? No, I don’t think so.

By the way, I don’t for one minute believe that Yeadon’s unnamed ‘freedom fighter’ doctors are lying about Ivermectin or are just in it for the money, as he suggests. And I certainly don’t believe the theory, implied here, that Ivermectin is just another way that the elites are trying to kill off the human species.

At this point, I understand the scepticism about all drugs. It’s only sensible to question them all and to avoid them unless absolutely necessary. Even Ivermectin, which has been administered in billions of doses (and the population weirdly keeps on growing), could be contaminated, for example.

Big Pharma is generally interested in keeping people alive—I didn’t say healthy—and able to breed in order to increase demands for their products. There are exceptions that counter this, in places like Canada, when the state finds the ‘care’ bill too expensive and MAID is openly discussed as a cost saving measure. But generally, Big Pharma doesn’t want you dead. I believe, for example, that they knew people would die from the dangerous modRNA jabs; however, overall the profits from the majority who survived to return for more jabs (and products for injured hearts extra) would be worth it to them.

Of course, if you don’t think that anyone got sick from Covid because it wasn’t an engineered virus or perhaps even all viruses are a figment of our imagination (as this interviewer seems to believe as explored in another one of his interviews, which I spoke about here) and most people are just ‘the worried well’, then why would you bother with Ivermectin?

Incidentally, if any of my readers have taken Ivermectin and it stopped them breeding, feel free to tell the whole world in the comments section below.

