It’s good to see that Candace is trying to connect the dots between today’s degeneracy and cults, and there may well be some contemporary sex cults in high places. And, there is a real pattern in religious and secular history where dissolving taboos and flipping norms get treated as salvific — the Frankists were one of the most extreme cases. Modern radical sexual ideologies sometimes feel like secular versions of this pattern, but there’s no proof they’re organised by a hidden cult. That is not to say that cults don’t often involve degenerate sexual practices, of course.

Let’s examine some of the ideas Candace plays with:

Between the 17th and 18th centuries, you do get a radical Jewish messianic heresy. Sabbatai Tzvi (1626–1676) declares himself the messiah, argues that redemption will come through breaking the Law, and scandalises the rabbinic world. After his forced conversion to Islam, some followers kept the faith underground, teaching that sinning redeems — a classic antinomian twist. Jacob Frank (1726–1791) pushes it further. He calls himself a new messiah, promotes “redemption through sin,” reportedly organizes sexual rites (orgies, incest rumors), and encourages mass conversions to Catholicism to infiltrate the dominant faiths. Scholem, the most outstanding scholar of Jewish mysticism, shows that these movements were real, fringe, and shocking. They flip sacred law on its head: the holier you want to get, the deeper you go into taboo.

It is also true that Frankists used apostasy (public conversion) to survive and manoeuvre for power. Many converted to Catholicism, joined the Polish nobility, or assimilated into European courts. Some did keep a crypto-identity for a while. The “Offenbach court” under Frank’s daughter Eva is the last organised hub that Scholem traces. Over time, these groups either dissolved or blended in. No reputable historian claims they stayed intact as a coherent secret society for centuries.

Modern conspiracy theorists claim that Frankist families covertly shaped big publishing houses in 19th-century Europe and funded revolutions like the French Revolution (Moses Dobrushka aka Junius Frey really did join the Jacobins, but he was a minor figure, not Robespierre’s banker). They also claim that they seeded ideas into early psychoanalysis — the notion being that Freud’s theories about infant sexuality and taboo-breaking echo Frankist “holy sin.” However, there is no good evidence of this. Scholem shows some Frankist families became landowners and nobles. A few lines joined the Jewish Enlightenment (Haskalah). In terms of Freud, his Galician family might have absorbed old Sabbatean folk residue, but there’s zero evidence (as far as I can see) that they were Frankists. No known “ex-Frankists” show up running major 19th-century presses, or early psychological institutes. The big Jewish publishers were mostly secular liberals or Zionists. So the direct pipeline is more myth than fact.

There are some themes, you might say, that mirror the queer/trans ideology and the heretical Jewish mystics we have mentioned. For example, Foucault sees taboo-breaking and transgression as engines that generate new discourses — he compares it to mysticism in abstract terms, but never once cites Kabbalah, Sabbateans, or Frankists. Judith Butler promotes queerness as performance, drag, and gender fluidity as norm-smashing. Again, no mystical or occult references — it’s more a postmodern riff on Nietzsche, not Frank. No queer theorist, as far as I can see, traces their lineage to any Jewish mystical heresy. The genealogies run through Nietzsche, Marx, Freud, and structural linguistics, not Kabbalah. The shape is similar: both value norm-breaking, inversion, and destabilisation. But the lineage is missing.

So, what is Candace sensing? It is true that Western culture has periodic waves where moral rules are inverted, sexual taboos get challenged, and transgression becomes glamorous. It is true that people reach for mystical language to justify it: “radical freedom,” “dissolution of binaries,” “sacred androgyny.” It is true that the Frankists were a vivid early example of pushing that to its limit — a historical footnote of “sin redeems.” But turning that into a direct, secret, centuries-long transmission line that runs publishing, psychoanalysis, gender theory, and global institutions today is more imagination than fact-based.

Of course, what Candace is trying to articulate is narratively powerful. And somehow, it feels right. It sort of explains why radical sexual ideas come back again and again — they feel ritualistic, like old heresies reborn. It turns modern identity politics into spiritual warfare and not just a policy debate, but an underground cult contest. And it feeds the sense that “someone must be orchestrating this.” When social norms collapse, people crave a culprit.

Look around long enough and you’ll see it: history is littered with elites who mix sex, taboo, and spiritual power, not just some fringe heresy in 18th-century Poland. Sacred transgression shows up whenever people think normal rules don’t apply to the chosen few.

Ancient priest-kings wrapped it in ritual. The cults of Inanna or Dionysus used sexual rites to dissolve boundaries — sacred prostitutes, orgiastic feasts, men and women crossing roles under the temple’s roof. Rome’s emperors took it to imperial heights: Caligula turned his court into a theatre of incest and ritual excess; Elagabalus made priests out of eunuchs and declared himself the living Sun.

The early Church fought constant rumours (and real sects) that blurred moral lines: Gnostic groups like the Carpocratians were accused of sanctifying communal sex to transcend “the prison of the flesh.” Whether every charge was true or not, the theme stuck: break the law to find the secret truth.

Jacob Frank is just one vivid spike in that long line — a real messiah figure who told followers to sin their way to salvation. His rituals pushed incest, apostasy, and mass conversion as a weapon against the old order.

And it didn’t stop there. Fast-forward a century or two, and you still get cults promising transcendence by smashing taboos: Charles Manson’s Family, Jim Jones and Jonestown, NXIVM with its empowerment courses that turned into group sex pledges and blackmail.

So when Candace asks the question — is there still something like that today, woven into the cultural elite? — It’s not crazy. History says power and transgression have always flirted, and people in high places do still protect secrets that look a lot like old heresies reborn.

And it’s easy to pretend only weird heretics or backwoods communes do this, but mainstream faiths have been just as tangled in it. Some corners of the Catholic Church protected paedophile priests for decades, shipping them from parish to parish to keep the machine intact. The Irish industrial “laundries” forced unwed mothers and abused girls into slave labour, while the hierarchy scolded them for sexual impurity. The Church of England covered up bishops preying on choirboys. Evangelical mega-pastors in the US have run hush money pipelines to bury rape accusations. The same story repeats: spiritual authority grants access. Shame keeps victims silent. The institution worries more about scandal than sin.

It’s not limited to Christianity either — Buddhist monasteries, Hindu ashrams, and Islamic madrasas have their own hush-hush files. Wherever someone claims to guard your soul, the door is open for power to twist sexuality — sometimes by repressive taboo, sometimes by covert indulgence, often by both at once.

What Candace smells isn’t one tidy cult but a rotting instinct clinging to every seat of power: the urge to break what’s sacred, call it liberation, and gorge on the wreckage. Jacob Frank just flaunted it in daylight. Churches and gurus polished it with robes and incense, sanctifying their own corruption. The risk now is that the same ancient appetite wraps itself in the language of therapy and progress. Dig deep enough and you won’t find a single monster, but the grinning hypocrisy that never dies — always ready to sacrifice the vulnerable on the altar of its so-called ‘freedom.’

