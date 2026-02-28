Good news!

Sorry, wrong tweet:

This didn’t age well:

But what does Trump care?

As far as I can see, most people have quit caring and slipped into a soft, scroll-fed coma, being herded toward the cliff with the placid obedience of cattle who’ve learned the electric fence is “misinformation.” If it helps, we can blame 2020 for speeding up the sedative drip.

Unfortunately, when the sky turns into a second sun, it won’t limit the blast to the professionally tranquillised. Fallout is stubbornly bipartisan. It drifts over the lucid and the lobotomized alike, settling with equal opportunity on anyone still arguing about optics while the horizon liquefies.

So: have you got your Radblock and your ten-year supply of rice and beans in the basement, folks? Your emergency crank radio, your tactical flashlight, your laminated copy of “How to Forgive Yourself for Trusting the Adults” and that one neighbour you’ve been politely ignoring who suddenly becomes “a strong community asset”?

Stock up. Smile. Practice your calm voice for the kids while the adults do what adults do best: refresh the timeline and wait for an “official update” that explains the flash as a rare atmospheric phenomenon, unrelated to anything, and definitely not worth speculating about.

Of course, THEY (I’ll leave you to work out who that is) first had to get all the dominoes in place:

Buy up all the most influential mainstream outlets, so-called “Left” and “Right” alike — Fox News, Paramount, CBS, TikTok, and now CNN this week. Remember when that was called a “conspiracy theory”? Of course, there’s also the so-called “alternative media,” but many of those influencers can be bought for the price of a $7,000 cheque.

And let’s not forget that they had to remove anyone who ultimately could not be bought and who might encourage young people to keep asking the wrong questions.

And they had to get the AI on board yesterday:

Now they have a free run at provoking God into scheduling Armageddon and fast-tracking the Rapture, and to hell with the collateral damage (everyone else), including the “chosen people.” With friends like these, you almost don’t need enemies.

At this point, only World War III has the production value to distract from the missing Epstein files. So to “save” the Epstein Files Class, people have to die, apparently.

I was hoping to live long enough to see grandchildren. And maybe I will, if I dig my burrow deep enough and line it with enough hay and white willow bark to qualify as a “resilient underground community hub.”

Or we can just pray there are enough of those UFOs, or “angels,” take your pick, that crenulated my brain in the first place to swat the nukes out of the sky again, as they’ve allegedly done before. There’s even a manual for the pattern: UFOs and Nukes.

Apparently, when humanity insists on playing with matches, something occasionally reaches down and confiscates the lighter. Let’s hope the celestial babysitters are still on shift.

Be seeing you. Perhaps.

Share