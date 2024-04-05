Share this postIt's not in our interest to kill people!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11Share this postIt's not in our interest to kill people!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIt's not in our interest to kill people!"We would be losing customers!" Mathew AldredApr 05, 202411Share this postIt's not in our interest to kill people!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptNo transcript...‘You’ve got us all wrong; we are the good guys!’I’ve seen this spin used many times over the past few years, from Jabs to War. SubscribeShareShare this discussionIt's not in our interest to kill people!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther0 CommentsBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew AldredRecent PostsYou will own nothing...6 mins ago • Mathew AldredTax Payer Funded NPR CEO Katherine Maher: Truth is just a distraction14 hrs ago • Mathew AldredHow does your country rate on the information scale?17 hrs ago • Mathew AldredDr McCullough Calmly Responds to Aggression17 hrs ago • Mathew AldredOne Rule For Thee...21 hrs ago • Mathew AldredAustralian Banks and Cash22 hrs ago • Mathew Aldred"Federal Investigators Stalking Americans"Apr 13 • Mathew Aldred"Democracy is the watchword of the foreign policy establishment to overthrow foreign governments"Apr 11 • Mathew Aldred
It's not in our interest to kill people!