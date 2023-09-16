Share this postIt’s Just a Matter of Time Until the Hateful State Propaganda Machine Diesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIt’s Just a Matter of Time Until the Hateful State Propaganda Machine DiesEven Trudeau giving $billions (of your money) to the media machine, to manufacture consent for tyranny, will not stop the death of these dinosaurs.Mathew AldredSep 16, 2023∙ Paid11Share this postIt’s Just a Matter of Time Until the Hateful State Propaganda Machine Diesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in