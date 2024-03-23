"It's Game Changing!" Says Human Worker

At this facility outside of Atlanta, where GXO manages warehouse operations for the global women's wear brand Spanx, they are using Digit, a human-centric robot on logistics tasks. SPEAKER 3 My name is Gary Greaves, general manager here at the GXO Spanx facility. It's a true omni-channel distribution center, so we handle returns, we handle inbound, outbound operations, e-commerce, wholesale fulfillment, as well as B2B. It's basically taking the heaviest workload out of the process, right? So we're leveraging robotics to drive efficiency and having them do the things that are most taxing to associates, right? And most task oriented. So leveraging robotics to drive efficiency. Digit is very cool and it's a great experience for our associates. SPEAKER 2 So it's reducing repetitive tasks, it's able to take away the heavy lifting for our associates as they work side by side. SPEAKER 4 It has been amazing working with the Agility Robotics Company. Our company motto is game changing opportunity. So game changing opportunity, we are game changers and I'm proud to call Agility a game changer. SPEAKER 2 Agility Robotics and GXO are teaching Digit to undertake repetitive tasks, such as moving totes from autonomous mobile robots and placing them onto conveyors. Reduction of such repetition reduces strain, increases safety for team members, and frees them to do more value-added work in the warehouse. SPEAKER 1 When Agility Robotics first came in with Digit, it was my first humanoid robot that I've physically seen in person, so it was very exciting to see. I obviously look forward to working with the team and Digit to see what processes we can improve and trying to implement the new technology in our warehouse with our AMRs and Digit will fit in here on our site.

‘It’s so exciting, so game-changing; how wonderful it is that the robots do all our heavy lifting and repetitive tasks! And our employers are happy to keep on paying us humans!’

Once they have the robots all figured out and trained, expect to see armies rolled out. Here is a typical commentary about the robots being trained in Amazon warehouses:

It’s robot that's capable of picking stuff up and handling heavy trays. Because of the arms and legs that it has, it can do pretty much anything when it comes to working alongside his coworkers. It's one of the robots that Amazon is testing in its warehouses to ease the workload for human employees, especially when it comes to repetitive tasks. It can walk backward, forward, sideways, and can even crouch. Now, you might be wondering if there's anything else that Amazon is working on alongside Digit. Well, the answer to that is yes. Amazon also announced the deployment of Sequoia, a robotic system, at one of its distribution centers in Houston, Texas. According to the business, the low-slung, wheel-based robot can recognize and store inventory 75% faster, allowing it to reduce order processing time by up to 25%. While a lot of people believe that Amazon is interested in managing its entire warehouse operation with robots, the business intends that it wants its machines to be collaborative and supportive of employees, with this approach central to how it designs and deploys systems like Sequoia and Digit. According to the retail giant, by equipping their employees with new technology and training them to develop new skills, they're creating career paths and exciting ways for people to contribute at Amazon. Proteus is one of the first autonomous robots at Amazon. Historically, it's been challenging to integrate robotics into the same physical space as humans. But with Proteus, it's not a big deal at Amazon. Proteus navigates the facilities independently thanks to Amazon's sophisticated safety vision and navigation technology. The robot was designed to be self-directed and move among employees, eliminating the need for it to be confined to specific places. It can work in a way that augments basic, safe interaction between technology and people, offering up a greater range of potential uses to assist staff, such as lifting and moving go-karts, the non-automated wheeled vehicles used to carry goods through the premises. And another robot that Amazon has in operation is known as Cardinal. Cardinal works alongside human employees to help automate the moving of large items, as well as to minimize the amount of twisting and turning motions by staff, and to assist in reducing the danger of harm. Cardinal is a robotic work cell that employs advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision to select one box from a pile of parcels, lift it, read the label, and precisely place it in a go-cart to send the package on its way. It also decreases the danger of employee injury by handling jobs that demand the lifting and turning of larger heavy goods, as well as complex packing in a restricted space. Cardinal combines batch based manual effort into continuous automated work, making Amazon shipping processes run more smoothly. With the help of this robot, package sorting happens earlier in the shipping process, resulting in faster process time in the facility. Cardinal is presently being tested for handling shipments weighing up to 50 pounds, and the company has already set up the technology in fulfillment facilities this year. Now, apart from Cardinal and Proteus, they've also got another robot as well, named Pegasus. But hold on, it's not like the mythical horse creature that you're thinking of. Pegasus is a small mobile robot at Amazon that helps the company quickly and accurately sort individual packages. For Amazon, it's an entirely new large-scale robotic system, including precisely coordinated fleets of robots hurling boxes down chutes, and it's as entertaining to watch as it sounds. Amazon has already installed 800 Pegasus units at a sorting plant in the United States, bringing its global total to 200,000 robotic drive units. But even with all of that, Amazon's goal of automating as many warehouse processes as possible has not gone over well with employees who are understandably concerned that it would result in the loss of human employment. Human workers have their own importance, and they'll always be a part of the company and its warehouses. He said that people are incredibly important in the fulfillment process. They have the ability to think at a higher level and diagnose difficulties. Humans will also be needed to help fix any robot that breaks down.

‘The robots can do 99% of the human jobs already, but all our employees will still be part of the company’s future. We will pay for robots just to support all our employees in exciting new warehouse career paths because we are altruistic and money is really just a secondary consideration here at Amazon.’

How many humans does it take to change a robot? Better: how many robots does it take to change a robot?

Even though they are only just gearing up for the Robot Takeover, Amazon already has 750,000 robots:

Amazon wants its workers to know that it truly appreciates all that its human workers do and will stand by them, even when they complain:

Three Amazon workers at the Kentucky air hub said Amazon appeared to be cracking down now because their organizing campaign had made progress in the fall. They said they had gathered union authorization cards from more than 1,000 of the hub’s roughly 4,000 employees.

Of course, the bots don’t complain. The bots don’t unionize. The bots don’t need health and safety. The bots don’t demand compensation. The bots don’t sue. The bots do as they are told. The bots don’t go to the toilet. The bots don’t call in sick. The bots work 24/7/365. But Amazon and all the other big corporations will just keep on employing humans out of the goodness of their hearts?

