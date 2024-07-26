They ‘abandoned their post because it was too hot’?

So, we are expected to believe that there was no one on the roof or patrolling the outside of the building because it was too hot? At least it was too hot for them, but not the sniper who took out the ‘lone wolf’.

For the sake of argument, let’s imagine that these particular agents sincerely didn’t like working up a sweat on the job: What was stopping them from sitting at an upstairs window of the taller building behind (the ‘overwatch building’) and pointing their guns at the shooter’s roof and elsewhere? They would have had a pretty good view of things.

Even in Hawley’s video, we can see some of these upstairs windows:

And here’s a better view of that building and all its windows, from CBS News; apparently, there were agents in that building:

And here’s the news report describing how those ‘local snipers’ would have had a view of the gunman:

Here’s the view:

To recap: we are being asked to believe that agents felt it was too hot to be outside on the ‘lone wolf’s’ building, so they went inside. At the same time, ‘local snipers’ were upstairs in the building behind and so focused on something that they didn’t see the ‘lone wolf’ a few feet away on the roof in front of them.

Speculation: From the audio (the first three bullets sound like they were fired from a window compared to the other bullets) and the line of sight, my guess at this stage would be that Trump’s professional assassin—the one who fired the first three shots—was in one of those upstairs windows. But I’m wondering why the ‘local snipers’ upstairs didn’t hear this shooter…

But then again, I must be wrong, since ‘witnesses confirm seeing 8 shell casings’ next to the ‘lone wolf’; so we can ignore the audio and go with the shell casings, right?

So, what do you think? A perfect storm of security failures and general incompetence, or something more sinister?

