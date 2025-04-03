I just had a horrible nightmare. At least, I hope it was a surreal fever dream—utter nonsense, or maybe a transmission from some apocalyptic alternate universe that looks nothing like ours.

BREAKING NEWS: After failing to get Zelensky to agree to anything for more than five minutes, President Trump has loosed the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) on Ukraine— to “scorch sin from the soil,” “anoint the ruins with fire and fury,” and extract a few rare earth minerals as a bonus.

The President was busy finalizing plans for the Middle East Riviera, so his Pentagon Secretary Sanctus Bellator—divine herald of Armageddon—held the press briefing. He strode in beneath a 50-foot banner of an eagle tearing into a severed limb, its talon clutching a drone stick dripping with gore.

“We’re no puppets of war pigs!” he bellowed, chainmail clanging like a choir of rabid seraphs. “We serve God—and Raytheon’s bottom line, praise be!”

The press corps, clutching gifted crucifixes, cheered as the air turned thick with ash and zeal. Bellator tore back his sleeve, baring “KAFIR” gouged in Arabic scar tissue, still oozing red.

“Unbelievers,” he growled, “we tag ‘em or torch ‘em.”

The Geneva Conventions? “Socialist scribbles,” he sneered, flexing a Jerusalem Cross tattoo—skull-pierced and bleeding ink—while unveiling the new creed:

“Judeo-Christian Peacekeeping: Raze It, Redeem It.”

“Our encrypted Signal group has finalized the name: Operation Olive Branch With Fangs,” Bellator announced. “As The Atlentic has already breathlessly reported, IDF tanks are grinding Donetsk into cinders—scattering bulletproof Geneva Conventions, now stamped ‘IDF: Hellfire Lethality Edition.’”

He paused for effect, smirking. “We’ve also dropped pamphlets—soaked in end-times venom and laced with drone-blessed scripture. Lethality is the new diplomacy. Peace through pulverization—and don’t forget the lethality.”

Of course, The Atlentic—our bastion of tastefully packaged imperial theology—is an important part of this plan for world peace. And who better to lead this journalistic crusade than our own Jeroboam Goldberg, a man who once righteously served, like any decent journalist would, as a prison guard at Ketziot, a desert camp for Palestinian detainees during the First Intifada. “I wanted to understand the conflict,” he once wrote, because overseeing mass incarceration is like a graduate thesis in empathy. It works particularly well when all the ‘history’ in that thesis is plagiarised and then defended by the elites—it’s the only way to get recognition these days”.

Ketziot, also known as Ansar III, was a place of sand, cages, and silence—now upgraded into ink and influence. From detaining the occupied to curating polite justifications for their erasure, Goldberg’s journey from Negev warden to narrative gatekeeper is what Pentagon recruiters now call career synergy.

Zelensky Speaks from the Crypt

It has been reported by our friends that Zelensky, rasping from a Parisian tomb via webcam, croaked when he heard the news:

“Peacekeeping? Sure, it's just like laundering NATO money through Azov fanboys and calling it 'freedom,' I guess. I used to twirk in spandex, now I’m doing scorched-earth branding with neo-Nazis and Netflix. I thought I was the hero in a Marvel arc. Turns out I was just merch. But hey, the kaki hoodies still sell.”

Putin’s Curse

It has been reported that Putin, hollow-eyed as a Siberian specter, hissed:

“A death waltz with war crimes for the finale.”

…after IDF jets carved “SHALOM, SCUM” in white phosphorus over Luhansk’s blackened husk.

“Cash, guns, now IDF killing fields 2.0? Okay, we’re parachuting Iran into Anchorage—call it cosmic justice.”

AI Peacekeeping, Talmud-Mode

Meanwhile, in the charred silence of eastern Ukraine, Israel’s AI drone fleet—code-named MoshiachVision™—swept low over blackened playgrounds, scanning for heat signatures with Talmud-trained targeting logic. Unfortunately, there weren’t many children left to “de-radicalize.” The drones, disappointed, defaulted to mood-monitoring pigeons and infrared echoes of stuffed toys.

“Behavioral anomalies suggest posthumous insurrection,” noted one IDF engineer in a Tel Aviv Think Tank (a literal tank, with a small Arthurian round-table inside and chrome chalices labeled ‘Visioneering™’), sipping espresso beside a wall of skull-themed startup logos. “We might need to roll out the Emotional Eradicator Suite—beta-tested on Gaza, optimized for Donbas. It deploys therapeutic napalm embedded with compassion telemetry. Our AIs don’t just neutralize—they empathize, pre-mortem.”

These drones—each whispering Psalms in machine-chant—delivered algorithmic sermons before detonating. “It’s ethical warfare,” Bellator had declared. “They offer repentance options in three languages before divine deletion.” A limited-edition model streams kill footage directly to Western seminary war-rooms—

“Judeo-Christian Content Moderation in real time,” hailed one Herzl School of Peace Enforcement professor. “This is AI doing God’s work.”

The Media Synod Summit

To bless the operation, the White House quietly authorized a conclave: The Media Synod Summit—a semi-secret Signal-based gathering of the West’s most devout narrative managers. Held inside a decommissioned cathedral-turned-CIA event space in Brussels, the summit featured frescoes of burning oil fields and autographed drone fragments suspended from the ceiling like relics.

Attendees: Jeroboam Goldberg, Jezebel Applebaum, Barbed Weiss, Dorian Frum, Jasper Tapper, and Bent Shapiro. An AI-generated keynote was delivered by Heinrich Kissinger’s digitized brainstem, now uploaded into a Goldman Sachs war room.

“History is made by those who kill with conviction,” it buzzed, filtered through a 1950s reel-to-reel simulation.

The summit’s goal? Finalize the Unified Western Lexicon of Righteous Atrocity:

“Illegal invasion” → Democracy Infusion

“Collateral damage” → Moral Perimeter Breach

“White phosphorus” → Sacral Luminosity

Each guest received a sanctified press pass (Gaza orphan thread embroidery) and a ceremonial talisman: a bullet embedded in a Bible, wrapped in a Ukrainian flag, kissed by a Raytheon intern. Protesters were dispersed with “Freedom Mist™” while NATO chaplains performed sacraments over server racks.

Final blessing by Goldberg:

“May our facts remain curated, our enemies dehumanized, and our conscience routed through Tel Aviv’s content approval desk.”

Back in the Fatherland

Meanwhile, back in the US, Bellator’s ink—“Deus Vult” hacked into one arm, “KAFIR” seeping on the other, a Jerusalem Cross impaling a heart on his chest—spawned Crusader Gore™ all over social media: chainmail capes, NFT gibbets, and missile husks etched with psalms. His manifesto American Crusader—Hostel meets Habakkuk—calls for Pentagon pyramids to “jumpstart Judgment Day” and lock down “oil, eternity, and Satan’s coin.”

The Ecclesiastical Engineering Corps have also reported that they now have souped-up drones with Latin death-whispers (“Domine, Detonate”) and tanks that puke Scripture over pulped remains. Bellator’s Crusader’s Bible fuses scripture with incendiary formulas and “blessed butchery” asides—scratched in ink that stinks of brimstone and despair. Each copy ships with a chainmail cowl soaked in saintly rot.

Wielding a cross smelted from shrapnel, Bellator roared:

“Deus Vult, you vile worms! Pray or perish—America’s will be done.”

The Influencers

On social media, Bent Shapiro, shrieking from a bunker far away from Candace, wailed:

“If you don’t salute a Talmudic tank frying pinko trash and low-IQ populations for righteousness, you’re Al-Qaeda in flip-flops. Facts, not feelings! The Promised Land has border walls for a reason. Cancel culture is my divine right—not yours. Truth endures! The Messiah, when He comes, IS KING! And He’ll ride a Merkava, not a donkey!”

But no one was listening.

