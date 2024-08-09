Surely there is no one among you who wants to see Jones come back?

Animal Farm by George Orwell was written after he learned about the abuses of Stalin’s communism. It tells the story of a farm where the animals revolt against the farmer and take over, only to be abused by another set of elites. I won’t give away any spoilers, but if you know your history, you can guess what happens. It’s a mistake to think that this parable only applies to communism; it’s a reminder of the indoctrination and manipulation of the people by authoritarian elites of whatever stripe.

I particularly like Chapter 3, which has been on my mind a lot lately. I can’t copy the whole chapter here, for copyright reasons, but here are some extracts:

How they toiled and sweated to get the hay in! But their efforts were rewarded, for the harvest was an even bigger success than they had hoped…The pigs did not actually work, but directed and supervised the others…

FOUR LEGS GOOD, TWO LEGS BAD, was inscribed on the end wall of the barn, above the Seven Commandments and in bigger letters When they had once got it by heart, the sheep developed a great liking for this maxim, and often as they lay in the field they would all start bleating "Four legs good, two legs bad! Four legs good, two legs bad!" and keep it up for hours on end, never growing tired of it.

The mystery of where the milk went to was soon cleared up. It was mixed every day into the pigs' mash. The early apples were now ripening, and the grass of the orchard was littered with windfalls. The animals had assumed as a matter of course that these would be shared out equally; one day, however, the order went forth that all the windfalls were to be collected and brought to the harness-room for the use of the pigs. At this some of the other animals murmured, but it was no use. All the pigs were in full agreement on this point, even Snowball and Napoleon. Squealer was sent to make the necessary explanations to the others.

"Comrades!" he cried. "You do not imagine, I hope, that we pigs are doing this in a spirit of selfishness and privilege? Many of us actually dislike milk and apples. I dislike them myself. Our sole object in taking these things is to preserve our health. Milk and apples (this has been proved by Science, comrades) contain substances absolutely necessary to the well-being of a pig. We pigs are brainworkers. The whole management and organisation of this farm depend on us. Day and night we are watching over your welfare. It is for YOUR sake that we drink that milk and eat those apples. Do you know what would happen if we pigs failed in our duty? Jones would come back! Yes, Jones would come back! Surely, comrades," cried Squealer almost pleadingly, skipping from side to side and whisking his tail, "surely there is no one among you who wants to see Jones come back?" Now if there was one thing that the animals were completely certain of, it was that they did not want Jones back. When it was put to them in this light, they had no more to say. The importance of keeping the pigs in good health was all too obvious. So it was agreed without further argument that the milk and the windfall apples (and also the main crop of apples when they ripened) should be reserved for the pigs alone.

Until more people become aware of these manipulations, there will always be pigs hogging the resources and telling you it’s for your own good, so stop being resentful! Sometimes these pigs call themselves communists, sometimes capitalists; what matters is that they are always authoritarian figures after all the milk and apples. And always, they will use the fear of ‘the return of Mr Jones’ or the current equivalent to get the compliance of the people with their schemes.

If you haven’t read the book, I recommend that you do.

