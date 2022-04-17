Share this post"It Hardly Makes Any Difference Who Will Be the Next President"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"It Hardly Makes Any Difference Who Will Be the Next President"If You Think Your Vote Doesn’t Matter Now, Wait and See What Happens Next.Mathew AldredApr 17, 2022∙ Paid7Share this post"It Hardly Makes Any Difference Who Will Be the Next President"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in