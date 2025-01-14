This looks promising:

That’s Erel Segal, a propagandist and close ally of Netanyahu. AI translation:

"We are the first to pay the price of Trump's election. We are being forced into a situation. I don't think this is what we planned or expected. We thought we would gain control over the northern Gaza Strip…”

It certainly looks like Trump has been putting pressure on Israel to end the genocide-like destruction of almost everything that moves in Gaza, including thousands of children:

…if a deal is done over the next few days, credit for getting it over the line should go to Donald Trump. His warning of “all hell breaking loose” if an agreement was not reached by the time of his inauguration has concentrated minds across the region, particularly in the Israeli government and wider defence establishment.

And there there is Ukraine. This is from the CIA cutout “Radio Free Europe”:

Russia's foreign minister signaled that Moscow was ready to hear from President-elect Donald Trump and advisers on proposals to resolve the Ukraine war, saying the incoming administration had "started to acknowledge the realities on the ground."

But will Trump be able to ‘end the war in one day’?

Probably not:

Either way, it seems that in both Israel and Ukraine, there is now some chance of peace with Trump about to take control—a stark contrast to the last few years of Neo-Con warmongering.

I wish everyone a happy and nuclear apocalypse-free 2025.

Share